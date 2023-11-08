NPS seeks proposals for canoe service at Buffalo National River

The National Park Service issued a prospectus on Monday soliciting proposals to provide canoe and kayak rentals, along with shuttle services, at the Buffalo National River beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

The Park Service intends to award 12 concession contracts to provide those services for a term of 10 years, according to the "solicitation for a concession business opportunity."

The existing contracts, started on Jan. 1, 2013, expired on Dec. 31, 2022, and will be extended through Dec. 31, 2024, according to the "business opportunity" section of the prospectus.

"Each canoe rental contract opportunity is for a concession contract which operates within a specific district of Buffalo National River," according to that document. "Concessioners are assigned specific areas in which to operate within the Park."

There are currently 12 concessionaires that provide rentals and transportation at the Buffalo National River, according to the Park Service.

According to the instruction section of the prospectus, 11 of those 12 concessionaires will get "preferred offeror" status under Title 36, Part 51, of the Code of Federal Regulations.

"All Existing Concessioners must submit a responsive proposal to this Prospectus to be considered for award of its contract," according to the business opportunities document. "If the Preferred Offerors submit a responsive proposal and that proposal is not selected as the best proposal, the Preferred Offeror designation allows it to match the terms of the best offer and be awarded the contract."

That determination is based in part on previous service as a concessionaire.

"Under the provisions of 36 C.F.R. Part 51, Subparts E and F, the Service has determined that the following contracts are qualified contracts, and, therefore preferred offerors for these contracts exist," according to the prospectus.

Those 11 are:

Lost Valley Canoe & Lodging Inc. of Ponca

Ozark Bison LLC, doing business as Rio Buffalo Outfitter of Jasper

Silver Hill Canoe Inc., doing business as Silver Hill Float Service of St. Joe

Buffalo Outdoor Center Inc. of Ponca

Charles Raulston, doing business as Riverview Motel Canoe Rental of Jasper

Christopher Crockett, doing business as Crockett's Canoe Rental of Harriet

Buffalo Camping & Canoeing Inc. of Gilbert

Buffalo River Float Service LLC of Yellville

Buffalo River Canoes Inc. of Valley Springs

Dirst Canoe Rental Inc. of Yellville

Bill Scruggs Inc., doing business as Wild Bill's Outfitter of Yellville

But one of the current concessionaires won't get preferred status.

According to the prospectus, Buffalo River Outfitters Inc. of St. Joe "is not a qualified concession contract, and, therefore, no preferred offeror for this contract exists."

The Park Service won't hold a formal site visit, according to the prospectus.

"Offerors are encouraged to visit Buffalo National River on their own to become familiar with concessioner-operated canoe and kayak rental services and transportation (shuttle) services, the surrounding area and communities, and Park environment," according to the document.

Deadlines are listed on the inside cover of the prospectus: Dec. 4 for questions, Jan. 5 to notify the Park Service of intention to submit a proposal, and Jan. 26 to submit the proposal.

More information is available here.

Founded in 1972, the Buffalo National River had 1,306,932 visitors last year, down from 1,515,874 in 2021, according to the Park Service.