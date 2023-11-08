Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 8, 1923

Introduced to her Little Rock audience at the high school auditorium last night as "the greatest singer who ever acted and the greatest actress who ever sang, " Mary Garden proved that characterization was correct. She captivated the large audience with her personality and sweet but powerful voice throughout her program of beautiful songs. Her selections were for the most part light French songs, but there was enough of the powerful and dramatic and enough ballads to make it a remarkably well-balanced program. Even in the ballads she was the same dramatic creature, vitalizing and living, it seemed, every note and word.

50 years ago

Nov. 8, 1973

Central Arkansas Transit can reduce costs without cutting services by scheduling routes to meet the needs of late-night workers, Bob Joblin, CAT marketing director, told the Transit Policy Board Wednesday. Board Chairman George Wimberly last week suggested that night service be cut and brought up the suggestion again when the Transit Board learned that the system was losing about $200 on the seven buses that are on the street until about 11:30 p.m. ... A survey by CAT planner Rick Taylor recorded an average of 306 passengers during two nights. At this figure, CAT took in $91.80 (assuming all passengers paid the full fare) while costs for labor and maintenance ran to $296.10. At this point, Joblin intervened, arguing that another survey had documented an untapped supply of riders among second-shift workers.

25 years ago

Nov. 8, 1998

Consumer protection officials again will seek passage of legislation to protect Arkansans from unwanted calls by telemarketers. Arkansas' border states already have taken legislative action to crack down on the unwelcome sales calls. The consumer advocates, who are trying to push through the legislation in the General Assembly for the second time, say a "don't-call-me" list should be compiled on the state level. ... Questions have been raised whether such a statewide list would needlessly expend state resources, since a similar list is maintained and circulated nationally.

10 years ago

Nov. 8, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- A Little Rock-based mentoring program is planning to open a branch in Pine Bluff thanks to a $1 million donation from the Trinity Foundation. The foundation -- created and funded by Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel and McGeorge Contracting - is donating the money to create a P.A.R.K. location in the city in honor of Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel's 100th anniversary, said Brian McGeorge, Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel's chief operating officer. Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids was founded in 1993 by former NFL tight end Keith Jackson. The program offers year-round after-school programs such as tutoring, mentoring and leadership development for at-risk youths.