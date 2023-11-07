Panthers vs. Bears Player Props and Predictions for ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Bears are favored by 3.5 at home vs. the Panthers for this weeks Thursday Night Football. As I am writing this article, no player props have been released for Chicagos side of the game as we wait for news as to whether quarterback Justin Fields and running back Khalil Herbert will be active for Thursdays tilt. That doesnt stop us from locking in some early values for the Panthers, though, at SI Sportsbook.

Lets have some fun.

Bryce Young over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+170)

Theres a reason this pays plus money: Bryce Young has only thrown more than one touchdown in a game once this season. That was in Week 5 where he passed for three scores vs. the Lions. I love this payout for Young to throw a pair this Thursday even in a low-scoring affair vs. a Bears team that has allowed more passing touchdowns than any other team. Chicagos 20 passing touchdowns allowed averages out to more than two per game, and with a +170 payout and a healthy Adam Thielen, Im happy to take the risk.

Chuba Hubbard over 13.5 receiving yards (-115)

Over the past four weeks of play, the Bears have allowed an average of 62 receiving yards and 7.48 yards per target per game to running backs. For the season, they have allowed 64 yards and 8.26 yards per target. In other words, if the Panthers are smart, they will toss it to the running backs, and Young will surely need to check down a few times. The Bears have also allowed a league-leading five receiving touchdowns this year to the position, so lets hope Hubbard also helps us cash our Young touchdown prop, too.

Miles Sanders under 21.5 rushing yards (-130)

This stat may surprise you: The Bears have allowed only 63 rushing yards per game this season to running backs. Across the past four games, they have allowed only 44 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, Sanders has taken a backseat to Hubbard, carrying the ball only eight times across the past two contests as compared to Hubbards 31.

