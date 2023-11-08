Planned construction of Southeast Trail to run east of downtown Little Rock approved by city board

Plans for a pedestrian and bicyclist trail between downtown Little Rock and the airport advanced on Tuesday when the Little Rock Board of Directors voted to authorize a construction contract tied to the project.

Dubbed the Southeast Trail, the proposed 12-foot-wide shared-use path is meant to eventually link the downtown portion of the Arkansas River Trail to the terminal of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

The construction work that secured the city board's approval on Tuesday has been designated Phase I of the planned trail.

As part of the initial phase, crews will construct a section of trail between the Clinton Presidential Center and a section of East 6th Street near the Arkansas River.

According to the resolution approved as part of the consent agenda on Tuesday, Burkhalter Technologies was selected out of three bidders to perform the work in exchange for up to nearly $1.5 million.

The board of directors of Metroplan, the regional planning organization for central Arkansas, has appropriated $900,000 for the project, and the city of Little Rock and Pulaski County have agreed to match 20% of the cost, according to city board documents.

City funding will be drawn from the now-expired three-eighths percent (0.375%) capital-improvement sales tax.

Jon Honeywell, the director of the Little Rock Public Works Department, said by email that the design for Phase II is currently being completed but funding for the construction has yet to be identified.

When asked about the time frame for Phase I, Honeywell wrote, "We do not anticipate any construction start until early next year with an anticipated construction period of 1 year."

Two measures approved as part of the consent agenda on Tuesday were related to the tornado that struck the Little Rock metro area on March 31.

The city board approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with Jackson Brown Palculict Architects for the firm to provide architectural design services to rebuild Fire Station No. 9 at 1324 N. Shackleford Road in exchange for up to $373,750.

Jackson Brown Palculict Architects was found to be the most qualified of the seven vendors who responded to a request for qualifications, according to city board documents.

In June, members of the city board authorized the purchase of property at 1509 Green Mountain Drive for use as a temporary fire station following the disaster. Three months later, they approved a measure to raze Fire Station No. 9, which sustained heavy damage as a result of the EF-3 twister.

The other tornado-related measure the city board approved on Tuesday will modify a contract for the monitoring of debris collection.

City officials tapped Tetra Tech in April to perform the monitoring work, which is required in order for the city's costs to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The city board initially approved paying the firm up to $608,465 and later revised the total contract amount to $769,677.

The resolution approved on Tuesday adds $200,000, bringing the new total to $969,677, and extends the contract's time frame to June 1, 2024.

In response to a question from City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4 regarding the proposed contract extension in light of the fact that tornado debris is no longer being collected, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. attributed it to "back reconciliation" related to FEMA.