QB woes continue at UAPB





University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Alonzo Hampton didn't sugarcoat anything when he recently spoke about the team's current quarterback situation, especially after what he got from the position during last week's 38-14 loss at Prairie View A&M.

Five players have thrown at least one pass for UAPB (1-8, 0-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) this season, but there are three -- Jalen Macon, Chancellor Edwards, Mekhi Hagens -- who've spent the most time under center. Still, with two games left in the regular season, neither has asserted himself as the No. 1 guy.

"All three have things that they can do well," Hampton said. "But right now, we're just not getting it done from that position."

The lack of production at quarterback was visibly apparent in the loss to the Panthers.

Hagens and Edwards were a combined 4-of-12 passing for 1 yard in the loss, which was the sixth in a row for UAPB. The Golden Lions were without offensive coordinator Bobby Acosta, who was forced to miss the game because of eye surgery, and that resulted in them having to shuffle some things around offensively. But UAPB's inability to move the ball at all through the air made an already tough task even tougher.

That position, Hampton said, has to be better regardless of the situation.

On the season, Macon, who's didn't play last week, has gone 61 of 92 for 634 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception, while Edwards is 48 of 83 for 360 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Hagens, who opened the season as the starter, is 29 of 63 for 322 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and he's also has 2 touchdown runs. All three have started at least two games, but according to Hampton, each has had his issues, ranging from ball security and maturity to overall decision-making.

"We've got to do a better job of helping those guys," said Hampton, whose team will host Grambling State on Friday. "I know everyone wants to know who's going to start. I don't know. We'll see who practices the best and go from there.

"But we've got to do what we've got to do to give our team a chance to win this football game."

Williams shines

There wasn't much that went the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's way on offense during last week's game with Prairie View A&M, but there was a welcomed bright spot.

Running back Johnny Williams saw extensive action and rushed for a team-high 88 yards on 22 carries, including a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Golden Lions' 38-14 loss. What the senior was able to do was significant because he'd run a combined 15 times for 40 yards this season prior to his outing against the Panthers.

"[Williams] is from Houston, he's graduating, and he can run the football," Hampton said. "Man, we've got four running backs that can run. We just haven't been able to block for anybody or consistently stay on a double team, and that's been our problem. So Johnny wasn't a surprise to me.

"I was going to let him start because he was going home, but again, our other two tailbacks who have rushed over 100 yards a couple of weeks ago, they're injured."

Hampton did mention that he expects Johnness Davis, the team's leading rusher, and Kierstan Rogers, who ran for 108 yards against Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 14, to be back for UAPB's upcoming game against Grambling State.

Speaking of ...

Grambling State suffered a crushing loss last week when it was beaten 17-6 by Alabama State, one that likely cost it a chance to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference's West division title.

The Tigers (4-5, 3-3) are two games behind first-place Alcorn State in the standings with contests remaining against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Southern. Technically, Grambling State is a bit further back of the Braves because it lost a 25-24 squeaker in its head-to-head matchup Oct. 7.

While a division crown doesn't appear to be in the cards, Tigers Coach Hue Jackson said his group still has a lot left to play for, including a possible win in their last game against Southern that could potentially ruin its chances of reaching the SWAC Championship Game.

"That's all we've talked about," Jackson said of his team finishing strong. "We started that process immediately, and we'll do it every day until the season's over. So we understand UAPB is on our side, and so is Southern.

"We've got two really big games coming up, and we want to do everything we can to win both of them."

Senior finale

Friday's game against Grambling State will be the final home contest for a number of seniors for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, many of who've experienced highs and lows over the past few seasons.

"These guys have been through a lot of ups and downs," UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said. "They went through covid, got to the [Southwestern Athletic Conference] championship game and had a chance to win it against Alabama A&M. And then you have a coaching change last year, and you have probably 15 or 16 players transfer out of the building, but that's life though."

The 2023 season hasn't panned out the way UAPB envisioned, but Hampton mentioned that nothing has taken away from what his guys have accomplished, which extends far beyond the playing surface.

"People come in and out of your life for a season, so what I tell them is this, that it doesn't matter what anybody says, [the seniors] have had a tremendous career," he said. "Going to have a chance to walk across the stage, get a degree in hand, be able to go back to their hometown or stay in this city and be able to make a life for themselves."

The Golden Lions and Tigers will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday in a game that'll be televised nationally by ESPNU.

EXTRA POINTS

Florida A&M wrapped up the Southwestern Athletic Conference's East division title last week, and it's still got two games left in the regular season. The Rattlers beat Alabama A&M 42-28 on Nov. 4 to secure a berth in the league's championship game Dec. 2. Florida A&M (8-1, 7-0) finished second in the East a year ago to eventual-champion Jackson State. Alcorn State (6-3, 5-1) could gain at least a share of the SWAC West title with a victory over Texas Southern on Saturday. Southern and Prairie View A&M, which play each other this week, are a game back of the Braves.

More News None

SWAC standings

EASt division

CONF.ALL

Florida A&M7-08-1

Jackson State5-27-3

Alabama State4-25-3

Alabama A&M2-44-5

Bethune-Cookman1-52-7

Mississippi Valley State1-51-8

WEST division

CONF.ALL

Alcorn State5-16-3

Southern4-25-4

Prairie View A&M4-24-5

Grambling State3-34-5

Texas Southern1-52-7

Arkansas-Pine Bluff0-61-8

FRIDAYS GAME

All times Central

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

SATURDAYS GAMES

Ala. A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 11 a.m.

Prairie View A&M at Southern, 2 p.m.

Alabama State at Miss. Valley St., 2 p.m.

Lincoln (Calif.) at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.



