Scott totals 29 in her debut; UA survives to win opener

FAYETTEVILLE -- Taliah Scott scored 29 points in her college debut, Saylor Poffenbarger hauled in 21 rebounds and the University of Arkansas women's basketball team fended off Louisiana-Monroe for an 81-76 victory in its season-opener Tuesday night at Walton Arena.

The win extended the Razorbacks' home nonconference win streak to 11, dating to the 2021-22 season. Arkansas (1-0) improved to 7-0 in season-openers under Coach Mike Neighbors.

Scott set a freshman program record for most points in a first game. She shot 9 of 20 from the floor and was 9 of 13 from the free-throw line. Fourteen of Scott's points came in the fourth quarter to help withstand a rally by the Warhawks.

"My motto is just go out there and have fun," Scott said. "I'd never done it before. It was my first game and I was kind of nervous, but once the ball tipped off, I was just locked in. I couldn't have done it without my teammates and my coaches that believed in me. [They] got me in the right spots, got me great opportunities and great shots. That's how that happened."

Louisiana-Monroe (0-1) led at halftime and hung around in the second half in large part due to the play of Auburn transfer Jakayla Johnson. She scored a game-high 34 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter.

Johnson was one of six transfers to play more than 20 minutes for the Warhawks under first-year Coach Missy Bilderback. All five starters were players acquired from the portal during the offseason.

"She started hitting some incredibly tough finishes around the basket," Neighbors said of Johnson. "The four shots that she missed, I thought were going in. ... She got in the zone, and then there late we lose her in transition -- I think we were up eight or nine -- and then the next thing you know, we're sitting there talking about a one-possession game.

"We saw her last year and knew and played [Clemson transfer Daisha] Bradford down in the Virgin Islands. I look at this roster [and] there's only, I think, three kids on their roster that were there last year. It's a team that, just pay attention to them. They're going to have a good year."

The Warhawks went ahead 13-8 in the first quarter, but the Razorbacks surged ahead with a 9-0 run, highlighted by a deep three-pointer from Scott in transition. Arkansas led 19-15 at the end of the quarter.

Louisiana-Monroe seized momentum going into halftime, outscoring Arkansas 17-12 in the second quarter. Auburn transfer Sania Wells got hot and scored 10 points in the quarter, including 2-of-3 shooting from three-point range.

The Warhawks led for the final 3:56 of the first half and 32-31 at halftime.

Arkansas shot 29% from the floor in the first half -- including 2 of 13 from three -- and committed 11 turnovers.

The Razorbacks came out strong in the third quarter and created some separation with a 9-0 run. It was capped by a spin move and layup by Poffenbarger, which gave Arkansas a 49-39 advantage.

Poffenbarger had 7 points to go along with her 21 rebounds. She tied Taylah Thomas (21 rebounds in 2019 against New Orleans) for second-most rebounds in a game by a Razorback. Poffenbarger was one rebound shy of tying Shelly Wallace's record set in 1988.

"She goes after all of them," Neighbors said. "You know, that's the first point: not everybody goes after all of them. ... She's got the toughness and the physicality to absorb the first hit and give the first hit sometimes. I think it's just kind of who that kid is. When you've been around her family and you see how she's been raised, she's going to do tough things."

Louisiana-Monroe responded with an 11-4 run to draw within 53-50 at the end of the third quarter.

Arkansas senior guard Makayla Daniels opened the fourth quarter with a three and a layup to give Arkansas an eight-point lead. It forced the Warhawks to call a timeout.

Daniels was second for the Razorbacks in scoring with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. She went 3 of 5 from three-point range.

Arkansas grew its lead to 14 with 3:27 remaining after Carly Keats made a free throw, but Johnson scored 12 points over the final stretch to keep Louisiana-Monroe in the game. A Johnson three-pointer with 54 seconds left pulled the Warhawks within 78-74.

The Razorbacks made six free throws in the final 51 seconds to preserve a victory. Junior guard Samara Spencer went 10 of 12 from the stripe and scored 16 points.

"Our team right now, we have a lot of new faces, a lot of new pieces," Spencer said. "I just feel like it was like a testimony to what we're looking forward to the rest of the season. It wasn't pretty, but we still got a win at the end of the day."

Louisiana-Monroe is awaiting word on whether center Emma Merriweather, last year's Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the year, will receive a waiver from the NCAA to play a fifth season.

Bradford (14 points) and Wells (12) rounded out the double-figure scoring for the Warhawks, who shot 38% in the game.

The Razorbacks were 24 of 69 (34.8%), including 5 of 30 (16.7%) from three. They shot 28 of 44 on free throws.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Friday at 10:30 a.m. against Murray State.