State Board of Election Commissioners director submits resignation

Daniel Shults, director of the State Board of Election Commissioners, has submitted his resignation, effective Nov. 15, to take what he described as the next step in his career.

He said Tuesday he has been offered an attorney position at the state Department of Education.

Shults said in a letter dated Monday to State Board of Election Commissioners Chairman John Thurston that "It is with tremendous gratitude and a degree of sadness that I write in order to tender my resignation" as the director of the State Board of Election Commissioners.

He said he is proud to have participated in the implementation of photo identification requirements, the passage of numerous legislative agenda items and "the further development of both our complaint and training programs" while working for the board over the past seven years.

"The opportunity to serve as Director of the SBEC has been a privilege and the greatest honor of my professional career," Shults wrote. "I will always be grateful for the opportunity to oversee and work to improve Arkansas's election process as well as the trust the Board placed in me to fulfill its statutory responsibilities.

"While I believe the time has come to take the next step in my career, I look forward to watching the continued success of the SBEC in its mission to ensure every citizen of this great state enjoys elections, which are secure, accurate, and conducted in accordance with the requirements of the law," Shults said in his letter to Thurston, who is the secretary of state.

In January 2019, the state Board of Election Commissioners unanimously voted to make Shults, who had served as commission's counsel since 2016, its permanent director. Shults had served as interim director since Dec. 22, 2018. He replaced former director Heather McKim, who resigned to become the chief operations officer in then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office. Prior to his hiring as the board's director, the job posting was advertised for a week and the commission received 52 applications.

The state Board of Election Commissioners is scheduled to meet this afternoon and its agenda includes the appointment of an interim director and consideration of the hiring process for the director post.

Shults' salary is $85,766 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

Besides Thurston, the State Board of Election Commissioners includes Sebastian County Clerk Sharon Brooks, Jamie Clemmer, Bilenda Harris-Ritter, William Luther, J. Harmon Smith and Johnathan Williams, according to the board's website. In addition to the secretary of state, the board includes two members appointed by the governor, and one member each appointed by the chairman of the state Democratic Party, the chairman of the state Republican Party, the state Senate president pro tempore, and the speaker of the state House of Representatives.

The board's mission is to improve the orderly conduct of elections in the state by promoting fair and orderly election procedures through education, assistance and monitoring, according to its website.

The board's website states the board also develops resources to educate and assist candidates and county election administrators, develops specialized training programs, conducts and coordinates statewide training of county election commissioners and election officials, monitors compliance by local election authorities with federal and state election laws, investigates complaints of alleged election misconduct and election law violations, and distributes funds to the counties for state-supported political party primary elections, nonpartisan judicial general elections, special primary elections, and statewide special elections.