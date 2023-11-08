Sections
Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by Tom Sissom | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Arrests

Fayetteville

Arley Rivas, 32, of 4268 W. Mahogany Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor. Rivas was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Deborah Foster, 67, of 1216 N. Denver Ave. in Tulsa, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Foster was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

Jose Sotomayor, 44, of 580 E. Randall Wobbe Lane in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Sotomayor was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Records

