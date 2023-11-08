Top teams stand firm in rankings

As college football hurtles toward the clashes that will decide its four playoff teams, the College Football Playoff selection committee acted as though it wants to leave the deciphering up to those clashes.

The top eight was left unchanged in its second rankings of the season unveiled Tuesday night, and it presented its 25-team list in neat blocks: The five remaining unbeaten Power Five teams up top, with the six remaining once-beaten Power Five teams right after that.

No. 1 Ohio State (9-0), No. 2 Georgia (9-0), No. 3 Michigan (9-0), No. 4 Florida State (9-0) and No. 5 Washington (9-0) led the list again, even though Georgia had beaten then-No. 12 Missouri on Saturday and Washington had won at then-No. 20 Southern California. Ohio State held on after winning at Rutgers.

Among the once-beatens, Oregon (8-1) stayed at No. 6, Texas (8-1) at No. 7 and Alabama (8-1) at No. 8. Oregon followed a statement 35-6 win at Utah with a 63-19 win at home against California. Texas remained ahead of resurgent Alabama on the logic that the Longhorns won impressively 34-24 at Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 9. The Crimson Tide showed they're still a threat with a 42-28 win over then-No. 14 LSU.

The other three teams with fewer than two losses actually budged. Mississippi (8-1) went from No. 10 to No. 9, Penn State (8-1) went from No. 11 to No. 10, and Louisville (8-1) went from No. 13 to No. 11. The Cardinals have Virginia and Miami left on their ACC schedule in their hopes of opposing Florida State in the conference title game.

As for the clashes sorting out the numbers, they continue Saturday. No. 3 Michigan will visit No. 10 Penn State in its most challenging assignment to date, and No. 9 Mississippi will visit No. 2 Georgia. The Rebels' lone loss came at Alabama.

No. 5 Washington will take on No. 18 Utah (7-2). No. 1 Ohio State will host troubled Michigan State (3-6), and No. 4 Florida State will play longtime rival Miami (6-3).

Committee chairman Boo Corrigan, the athletic director at North Carolina State, reiterated to ESPN during its rankings broadcast that the committee is considering only the on-field results for Michigan as the NCAA investigates accusations of signal-stealing. Corrigan has said the situation is an NCAA issue, not a CFP issue. Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel, a committee member, missed out on its computations this past weekend amid a scandal that has spent the past three weeks dominating the chatter around the country's most eccentric sport.

Oregon State (7-2), with its 26-19 win at Colorado, leaped from No. 16 to No. 12, heading up a seven-team block of the twice-beaten. No. 13 Tennessee (7-2 and up from No. 17) followed, two weeks ahead of its bout with Georgia in Knoxville.

Four teams that lost last weekend tumbled either slightly or more. Missouri's strong performance at Georgia in a 30-21 loss meant it fell from No. 12 only to No. 14. Oklahoma's second straight road loss (this one to rival Oklahoma State) sent it from No. 9 to No. 17. LSU's loss at Alabama left it 6-3 and at No. 19 (down from No. 14). Notre Dame's 31-23 loss at Clemson left it 7-3 and No. 20 (down from No. 15). Oklahoma State (7-2) and Kansas (7-2) made big vaults, with the Cowboys going from No. 22 to No. 15 while eyeing a chance to play Texas for the Big 12 championship. The Jayhawks, the most refreshing story in college football the past two seasons, went from No. 21 to No. 16 after winning at Iowa State.

The lower regions of the rankings brought recognition to a team that has surged to the edges of national consciousness. Beyond a two-week stint near the bottom in 2017, Arizona (6-3) had not appeared in the CFP rankings since the first year of the current format, when the Wildcats finished No. 10 and played in the Fiesta Bowl. Recent wins over Washington State, Oregon State and UCLA pushed Arizona to No. 21 in its third year under Jedd Fisch, the 47-year-old former assistant for seven NFL franchises and at five universities.

The other teams to join the rankings were that scoring-challenged entity, Iowa (7-2), which came in at No. 22, and North Carolina (7-2), which came in at No. 24 despite recent losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Dropping off the list were UCLA (falling from No. 19), Southern California (from No. 20) and Air Force (from No. 25). Air Force's disappearance left No. 23 Tulane (8-1) as the only team from the Group of Five, the lower tier of Division I that annually gets one bid to the "New Year's Six" bowls. Tulane got that bid last season and defeated Southern Cal 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl.