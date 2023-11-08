Two killed in crashes on state roads

Two people were killed in two crashes on Arkansas roads Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from police.

Frederick Johnson, 52, of Little Rock was crossing 28th Street near the intersection with Fair Park Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. when he was hit by a Toyota and killed, according to a report from Little Rock police.

The driver of the Toyota, who had not been identified Tuesday afternoon, fled the scene, the report states.

Carl Gentry, 65, of Houston, Ark., died around 2:47 p.m. Tuesday when the 2000 GMC Sierra he was driving west on Arkansas 5 in rural Saline County left the highway near Davis Wells Road and hit an embankment and a tree, rolling onto its side, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

Officers investigating each of the collisions reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.