Tyson recalls nuggets over metal fragments

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling about 30,000 pounds of chicken "Fun Nuggets" after some customers reported finding small metal pieces in the product.

The Springdale-based company said in a news release that the frozen, fully cooked nuggets, sold under its Tyson brand, were produced and packaged at its Berryville plant on Sept. 5.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, one minor oral injury associated with consumption of the nuggets has been reported.

Fun Nuggets are shaped like dinosaurs and come in red plastic bags labeling the nuggets as "breaded shaped chicken patties" made with "100% all natural ingredients." The front of the bags is illustrated with a photograph of a plate of nuggets flanked by two super-imposed cartoon dinosaurs.

The recalled packages have a best-if-used-by date of Sept. 4, 2024, on the back, and establishment code P7211 printed below that date. Below that code is one of these product codes: 2483BRV02 07; 2483BRV02 08; 2483BRV02 09; or 2483BRV02 10.

The nuggets were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin for distribution to retail outlets.

Since 30,000 pounds is 480,000 ounces, that number divided by 29-ounce packages of nuggets equals 16,551 packages.

At Target stores, Fun Nuggets sell for $6.99 a bag. That amount multiplied by 16,551 packages comes to about $115,691 in retail value.

Consumers who bought the affected items should cut out the date and product code on the bag, discard the product and call or text Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-855-382-3101 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. Those with questions may also call that number.