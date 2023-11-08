UA men expected to sign two today

University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman is expected to sign two consensus 4-star high school prospects in the 2024 class during the early signing period that begins today and runs until Nov. 15.

Jalen Shelley, 6-9, 185 pounds, of Branson's Link Academy, is expected to ink with the Hogs during an 11 a.m. ceremony at the school today.

He picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Houston, LSU, Colorado, Louisville, Marquette, Texas A&M, Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, TCU and Kansas State.

Shelley averaged 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 30% from the three-point line for Houston Hoops in May on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Musselman -- along with assistants Anthony Ruta and Keith Smart, recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer Jr. and assistant director of recruiting and scouting Blake Wetherington -- headed up Shelley's recruitment.

Shelley, who officially visited Arkansas and Louisville, cancelled visits with Ohio State and Colorado after committing to the Hogs on Sept. 11.

On3.com's industry rankings has Shelley as the No. 10 small forward and No. 55 overall prospect in the nation in his class.

Isaiah Elohim, 6-5 and 205 pounds, of Northridge (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, is also expected to sign with Arkansas on Thursday.

He committed to the Hogs over offers from Kansas and Villanova. Elohim also received offers from Southern Cal, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, Oregon, UCLA, Washington and several other programs

Elohim officially visited Fayetteville for the BYU football game weekend on Sept. 15-17 and also visited Kansas and Villanova. He cancelled trips to Southern Cal and Providence.

As a junior, he averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists for a star-studded Sierra Canyon team that also featured Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James; Justin Pippen, son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen; and Ashton Hardaway, son of former NBA player and current Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway.

On3.com's industry ranking has him as the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 41 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He's rated the No. 5 recruit in California.

Elohim was rated a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 2 small forward going into his junior season. but a knee injury limited his action on the court and hurt his stock.

On3.com's industry ranking currently has the Shelley and Elohim class rated No. 12 nationally.

Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors is expected to sign international guard Phoenix Stotijn today.

Stotijn, 5-9, of Haarlem, Netherlands, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Missouri, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Arizona, Central Florida, Georgetown, Pittsburgh, Washington State and others.

She made official visits to Arkansas, Central Florida and West Virginia.

Stotijn averaged 15 points, 2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 31.9% from three-point range for the 18-under Netherlands National Team during the 2023 European Championships,

She had a high of 27 points in a 74-53 victory over the United Kingdom. She hit 7 of 9 threes in 20 minutes during the summer.

She's expected to be the lone signee for Neighbors in the 2024 class.