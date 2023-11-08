UAPB to honor seniors at game

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate its senior football players this week during a nationally televised, Friday night home game.

UAPB will host Grambling State at 8 p.m. in its final home game this season. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

UAPB (1-8, 0-6 SWAC) lists 18 players on its roster as seniors or graduate students who will play their final game in Pine Bluff on Friday. Head coach Alonzo Hampton said this senior class has been through many ups and downs.

"They went through covid and got to the SWAC championship game and had a chance to win it against Alabama A&M," Hampton said. "Then, you have a coaching change last year. You have about probably 15, 16 players transfer out of the building, and it's just like, man, that's life, though. People come in and out of your life for a season."

Three seniors, offensive lineman Ryan Atkins, defensive lineman JaVonn Gray and linebacker Timon Akins, were on the team during the spring 2021 season. Those Golden Lions finished 4-1 with their only loss coming in the SWAC championship game, 40-33. The rest transferred from various other schools in the seasons since.

The years since that Western Division championship have been rough. UAPB finished last in the West each of the past two years and enters the final two games of this season in the same position.

Hampton said the win-loss record shouldn't define these seniors' college careers.

"What I tell them is this: 'Man, it doesn't matter what anybody says,'" Hampton said. "'You guys have had a tremendous career. You'll have a chance to walk across the stage, get a degree in hand, then go back to your hometown or stay in this city, and you're going to be able to make a life for yourself.'"

Two seniors will celebrate senior night against their former team. Wide receivers Donald Johnson III and Claude Coleman both transferred from Grambling (4-5, 3-3) prior to this season. Hampton is their third head coach in three years. They were initially recruited by former GSU coach Broderick Hobbs. Last season, they played for Hue Jackson in his first season at GSU before transferring to UAPB to play under Hampton for their final collegiate season.

Following Friday's home game, UAPB will wrap up the 2023 season Nov. 18 at Texas Southern. Hampton compared these final two games to the final stretch of the 400-meter dash, an event in which he won a state championship while attending Warren High School from 1988-92.

"This is where you see who really wants it, because a lot of people quit in the last 45 meters of the race," Hampton said. "That is the hardest part of the race. You've gotta give everything you got, and you can't quit. You gotta hold your form all the way through. So now, our young men need to hold a form, that gold standard that we've been talking about, and we're going to cruise all the way through the end."

This will be UAPB's first nationally televised home game since Sept. 23, 2021, a 39-38 loss to Alcorn State.