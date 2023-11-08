UNDER THE RADAR: Nettleton’s TJ Brown

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Nettleton’s TJ Brown.

Class: 2026

Position: Running back

Size: 5-10, 180 pounds

Stats: In 10 games this season, 216 rushes for 1,311 yards and 16 touchdowns, 5 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown

Coach Steven Hampton:

“Physically right now, he’s strong for his classification being a sophomore. He has good lower body strength and for a young kid, he really knows how to run the football. A lot of young kids want to bounce everything outside. He’s a very patient runner. He stays inside, reads his blocks well and he can accelerate once he sees a crease.

“I think the biggest things about him is he a competitor. He loves to compete. Last year as a ninth grader, he was moved up for the basketball team at the end of their season…really before the end of their season and competed on the varsity as a ninth grader and held his own and played really well. That just tells you what kind of a competitor he is. He’s good right now but he’s going to be a great one but he’s already pretty dang good as a sophomore.

“I think he’s going to have a lot of opportunities. He’s a kid that has good grades. He’s going to be the total package.”



