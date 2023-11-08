Visitor numbers off at park touted as model for Buffalo National River

A supervisor at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia has a theory about why attendance there decreased last year -- inaccurate counting.

"I believe we had someone else take over reporting around that time and they may be counting things different," Dave Bieri, district supervisor for interpretation at New River Gorge, said in an email. "The visitation [numbers] from our park visitation stats do not match what I have here at our primary visitor center."

Runway Group of Bentonville has touted the success of New River Gorge as a model for the Buffalo National River.

Annual visitation at New River Gorge increased by 60% from 2020 to 2021, the first year after its designation changed from a national river to a national park and preserve.

But attendance at New River Gorge decreased by 5% in 2022, according to the National Park Service.

Still, the 2022 visitation number at New River Gorge is a 33% increase over the pre-pandemic number of visitors in 2019. (The Buffalo National River had a 1.5% decrease over the same time period.)

Runway Group -- founded by Steuart and Tom Walton, grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton -- has floated the idea of changing the Buffalo National River's designation to that of a national park and preserve.

In theory, such a redesignation would bring in more visitors and generate more economic development.

But many people who live in the area are against it.

About 1,200 of them attended a townhall-style meeting in Jasper on Oct. 26. They said the redesignation would result in overcrowding and would change "our way of life."

Bieri supervises operations at Canyon Rim Visitor Center, the busiest visitor center at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. It was a national river until the redesignation in December 2020.

Bieri said visitation at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center went up from 2021 to 2022, but numbers for 2020 and 2021 were "pretty skewed" because of the pandemic and many things not being fully open.

But so far this year, 496,018 people have passed through the visitor center, compared to 373,269 for all of 2022.

"You can see that our really big jump was from last year to this year," Bieri said in the email.

Bieri said visitation has "completely changed" at New River Gorge since the redesignaiton.

"Prior to the redesignation, most of our visitors (with the exception of people coming for rafting or climbing) were people passing through on their way somewhere else," he said in the email. "They were not spending a lot of time in the park. Now, most of our visitors are from out of state and this is their destination. They are here because we are a national park, and they are staying for multiple days. So, that has had a major impact on the community."

New River Gorge is about five hours from Washington, D.C., four and a half hours from Cincinnati and three and a half hours from Pittsburgh and Charlotte, N.C.

It's famous for its whitewater rafting, as opposed to the slower flowing Buffalo River, where canoeing is the main attraction.

"I can't speak to [numbers] in terms of economic benefits in the community other than anecdotal information, but in our visitor center from 2021 to 2022 our visitation went up about 25%," said Bieri, "but sales through our cooperating association bookstore went up 75% for that same time period. So, people are staying longer and spending more money."