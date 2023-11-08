Protesters of a tax measure on the ballot for a Nov. 14 special election in Pine Bluff campaign outside the Jefferson County Courthouse on the first day of early voting Tuesday. The measure asks voters whether a five-eighths-cent sales tax for general use should be renewed and a three-eighths-cent sales tax to support police and fire departments should be added in Pine Bluff. Both taxes are sponsored by Go Forward Pine Bluff. An annual referendum on the Watson Chapel School District millage rate of 39.8 mills is also being conducted. Tuesday saw 433 voters turn out at the Courthouse for early voting, which is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday and on Monday. Election day voting at local polls is open from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Print Headline: Yes or no on Go Forward taxes?

