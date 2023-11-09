The world in brief: Judge orders baby’s life support pulled

Judge orders baby's life support pulled

LONDON -- A judge at Britain's High Court ruled Wednesday that life support for a terminally ill 8-month-old baby should be withdrawn in a hospice or hospital, despite efforts by the infant's parents and the Italian government to transport her to Italy for further treatment.

The parents of baby Indi Gregory, who has a rare metabolic disorder known as mitochondrial disease, have fought legal battles in a bid to continue life support for their child. But a judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully limit life-supporting invasive treatment, because continuing with the treatment would not be in the child's best interests.

The legal tussle is the latest in a series of similar cases in Britain that saw doctors and parents spar over the treatment of terminally ill children and the respective rights and responsibilities of parents and medical professionals.

In a written ruling, Justice Robert Peel said he accepted the evidence of medical specialists at the Queen's Medical Center in Nottingham arguing that treatment for Indi should be withdrawn in a hospice or hospital.

The baby's parents had hoped to fly Indi to Italy -- where the Vatican's pediatric hospital, Bambino Gesu, has offered to care for her -- or failing that bring the infant home for end-of-life care.

But Justice Peel ruled it was "too dangerous" to send the baby home "given the clinical complications."

Pakistan assuages legal Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's prime minister on Wednesday sought to reassure thousands of Afghans waiting in Pakistan for resettlement in the United States that they won't be deported as part of his government's widely criticized crackdown on undocumented migrants in the country.

Islamabad has launched a crackdown on illegal migration, saying any unregistered foreign national and migrant lacking proper documentation would face arrest and deportation. The drive mostly affects Afghans because they are the majority of foreigners living in Pakistan, although the government says it's targeting all who are in the country illegally.

At least 25,000 Afghans -- who had worked for the American military or government, international organizations and aid agencies, as well as media and human rights groups -- escaped the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 to Pakistan and are waiting to be processed to relocate to the U.S.

Pakistani authorities said they have received a list with their names from U.S. officials.

U.S. Embassy spokesman Jonathan Lalley said Washington was in close and constant communication with the Pakistani government on the safety of the individuals in the U.S. pipelines.

"Our key concern is the safety of vulnerable and at-risk individuals," he told The Associated Press on Wednesday, adding that it was "in both our countries' interest to ensure the safe and efficient resettlement of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers."

Ukraine takes credit for car bombing

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's intelligence agency took credit for a car bombing Wednesday that killed a member of the Russia-backed authority in the illegally annexed Luhansk region.

Mikhail Filiponenko was a member of the local legislature and previously served as police chief. He had survived a car bombing on Feb. 21, 2022, three days before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Local officials announced Filiponenko's death.

Filiponenko had organized and participated in the torture of prisoners of war and civilians, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense said on Telegram.

It said that the killing was a warning that "traitors to Ukraine and collaborators with terrorist Russia in temporarily occupied territories ... will receive just retribution! The hunt continues!"

The agency said that members of the resistance movement helped carry out the killing.

Turkey upholds controversial media law

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's highest court on Wednesday upheld a controversial media law that mandates prison terms for people deemed to be spreading "disinformation," rejecting the main opposition party's request for its annulment.

The legislation calls for up to three years in prison for journalists or social media users convicted of spreading information deemed to be "contrary to the truth" concerning domestic and international security, public order or health.

It was approved in parliament a year ago with the votes of legislators from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party and its nationalist allies, heightening concerns over media freedoms and free speech in the country.

The main opposition party had petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking its annulment, arguing that the law would be used to further silence government critics by cracking down on social media and independent reporting.

The court's justices, however, rejected the request by a majority vote during a meeting on Wednesday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. It didn't elaborate on the ruling.



