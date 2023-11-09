3 killed, 1 hurt in crashes on state roads

Three people were killed and another injured in three wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

William Hollingsworth, 40, of Owasso, Okla., died in a crash around 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 412 near School House Road in rural Benton County, according to a report.

Hollingsworth was headed east on the highway when the 2018 Isuzu he was driving collided with the back of a trailer pulled by a 2019 Freightliner that was still getting up to speed coming off the shoulder, the report says.

The Isuzu caught fire and was fully engulfed within moments, the report says.

Brian Roberts, 35, of Mountain View died around 10:46 a.m. in a wreck on Arkansas 14 in Stone County, according to a report.

Roberts was headed west when the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer he was driving crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Ford F150 head on, the report says.

The Blazer overturned, ejecting Roberts, the report says.

The driver of the Ford, 75-year-old Samuel Miller of Mountain View, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Ollie Robinson, 75, of Arkadelphia died in an Arkadelphia hospital after a 9:47 p.m. crash on U.S. 67 in rural Clark County, according to a report.

Robinson was headed south when his 2000 Toyota veered off the road, hitting a ditch and overturning, the report says.

State troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.