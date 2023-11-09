The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 9, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-213. Forrest Harrison and Shelby Harrison, Husband and Wife v. Larrie Stolfi and Carol A. Stolfi, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-22-411. Brittany Taunton v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part and remanded in part for further findings. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-460. Bryan Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-23-309. Whitney Beavers v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-387. Jeremy Wright v. Catrina Wright, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-23-122. Melvin Lamar Johnson v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-23-41. Zachary M. Oxley v. Larry Ray Lumpkins, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and, if necessary, supplement the record. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

E-22-438. Ontaria Jackson v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to supplement the record. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-461. ARFAY MLK SS, LLC; SSOP, LLC; and OKCAT, LLC v. Wash Me Holdings, LLC; Speedy Splash Car Wash, LLC; Speedy Splash Car Wash Arkansas, LLC; Tony Fitch; and Lori Fitch, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

CV-22-330. Keith Alan Dixon v. Holly Ann Dixon, from Perry County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-179. Joe Bonee v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-23-307. Ayisha Freedman v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-22-537. Jason Ray v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed as modified. Abramson, Virden, Thyer, and Hixson, JJ., agree. Barrett, J., dissents.

CV-22-551. (In the Matter of the Estate of Edward Christian Reinkoester, Deceased) James Bennett Reinkoester v. Stephanie Reinkoester, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.