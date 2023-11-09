Arkansas-Pine Bluff beats Hot Springs' Champion Christian 116-73 in home opener

With its first shot of the game Thursday night, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team let everyone in the gym know what kind of night it was going to be.

UAPB won its home opener against Hot Springs' Champion Christian College, 116-73, at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

UAPB (1-1) opened the scoring with a 3-pointer from Rashad Williams on the Golden Lions’ first shot of the game.

Champion (2-1) tied the game on its next possession with a long shot from K.J. Younge, but UAPB’s Joe French hit another 3-pointer to give the Golden Lions the lead back on the next possession. UAPB led the rest of the night.

UAPB head coach Solomon Bozeman said the Lions’ offense could be special this season.

“We’re very explosive offensively,” Bozeman said. “I still don’t think we scratched the surface yet in where we can go. I still think we can take it to another level. I still think we can take care of the basketball a little bit better. Our goal is 10 [turnovers] or less. We had more than that [11] tonight, so we gotta continue to focus in on the little things.”

UAPB finished 16 of 36 from beyond the arc. Six Golden Lions made at least one 3-pointer, led by Williams with five. French and Lonnell Martin Jr. made three apiece.

Overall, the Golden Lions shot 52.4 percent from the field. French scored a game-high 26 points, followed by Williams with 25 and Kylen Milton with 22.

French said he, Williams and Milton had a lot of conversations before the season and built great chemistry with each other.

“We all really want to see each other do well,” French said. “So, there’s no hesitancy to share the ball with me, Kylen and Shad. We’re all playing together. We’re all trying to put out the best product for the team. When you got three really talented guys that think that way, it’s really hard to stop.”

A.J. Williams led Champion with 24 points.

After French’s early 3-pointer put the Golden Lions ahead 6-3, UAPB continued to build its lead to as much 32-14 before Champion began to fight back. AJ Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to 32-24, but the Golden Lions didn’t let the Tigers get any closer.

Rashad Williams hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the first half, and Zach Reinhart scored his first points of the night with a 3-pointer 31 seconds before halftime. That shot gave UAPB its largest lead to that point, a 54-32 score which stood at halftime.

Bozeman said UAPB’s response to the Champion run showed the Golden Lions can handle adversity.

“This team is tough,” Bozeman said. “They’ve been through the daily grind of practicing every day. Our practices are really, really hard, so they can fight through anything. This team is tough, and we gonna continue to get better in that area.”

Champion never threatened in the second half as the Golden Lions continued to build their lead. Reinhart put UAPB over 100 points, and Milton soon added a dunk.

UAPB ended the night the way it began. Kaine McColley scored the game’s final points in the last minute with a 3-pointer.

Kainey McColley (14) and Trejon Ware (0) of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff trap Dillan Hopkins of Champion Christian College in a full-court set in the first half Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





