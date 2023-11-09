Arkansas St. men land major recruits

The Arkansas State men's basketball team signed two major recruits on Wednesday, the opening day of the NCAA's early signing period.

Josh Hill, 6-11, 180-pound power forward from Marietta, Ga., and R'Chaun King, a 6-6, 210-pound power forward Link Academy in Branson, each signed with the Red Wolves.

The pair figure to be key pieces in the future for ASU Coach Bryan Hodgson, who is beginning his first season with the Red Wolves after previously working as assistant under Alabama Coach Nate Oats.

"I'm really excited to add Josh Hill to our program here at Arkansas State," Hodgson said. "Not only is Josh the highest-ranked recruit to ever join the Red Wolves, his upside and potential is through the roof."

Recruiting service On3 ranks Hill as the 110th-best prospect in the nation. King is also a top-200 national recruit, with On3 having him rated as the 178th-best prospect in the 2024 class.

Hill turned down offers from Power 5 programs such as Alabama, Arizona State, Marquette and Kansas State to sign with Arkansas State. He is expected to become an immediate contributor when he steps on the floor for the Red Wolves next season.

"Josh fits the style of play that we want to incorporate here," Hodgson said. "He's a 6-11 forward who can step out and shoot the three. He can take his matchup off the bounce and score it at all three levels."

The men's basketball team was not the only Arkansas State program to have big-time recruits sign Wednesday. The women's golf team landed Caroline Hughes, one of the top high school golfers in Arkansas and a local product from Jonesboro.

The ASU women's bowling team signed Amanda Lang from Orlando, Fla. Lang was named Bowler of the Year in 2022 by the Orlando Sentinel after averaging a score of 200 at Trinity Prep School.

"Amanda will be a great addition to the team for 2024," ASU Bowling Coach Justin Kostick said. "She has had an outstanding prep career and we look forward to seeing what she can do as a Red Wolf."