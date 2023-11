ASU women’s basketball vs. Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois at Arkansas State

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 0-1; N. Illinois 0-0

SERIES Arkansas State leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3/96.9, in Jonesboro

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Northern Illinois

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Laura Nickel, 6-0, Jr.0.00.0

G Jayden Marable, 5-6, Sr.0.00.0

G Chelby Koker, 5-6, Gr.0.00.0

F Grace Hunter, 5-10, Sr.0.00.0

F Tara Stauffacher, 5-11, Sr.0.00.0

COACH Lisa Carlsen (119-122 in ninth season at Northern Illinois, 303-285 in 21st season overall)

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Jr.22.05.0

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Jr.0.01.0

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Jr.9.05.0

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, Jr.3.04.0

F Kendra Gillispie, 6-1, Jr.3.07.0

COACH Destinee Rogers (21-30 in third season at ASU and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUNIU

42.0.Points for70.7

55.0Points against71.5

-5.0Rebound margin+2.6

0.0Turnover margin-0.3

22.2FG pct.41.2

15.03-pt pct.33.8

78.6FT pct.75.1

NOTE NIU's statistics are from last season.

CHALK TALK Arkansas State defeated Illinois State 74-70 in the only previous meeting between the programs that occurred on Nov 15, 1994. ... The last time ASU defeated a program from the MAC was on March 18, 2015 ,when it beat Western Michigan. ... Today's 11 a.m. matinee is expected to draw hundreds of children from Jonesboro area schools.

-- Mike Harley