Change sparked offense

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman asked interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton to bring five "special" plays into last week's game at Florida as well as Saturday's 3 p.m. home game against Auburn.

The Guiton wrinkles started on the first play of the game in The Swamp, as tailback AJ Green took a WildHog snap from center Beaux Limmer and handed to quarterback KJ Jefferson, who had been lined up in a "sidecar" formation, heading right. The backfield maneuvering appeared to mess with Florida's defensive keys as tight end Ty Washington released unchecked on the right edge and caught a 25-yard pass to the 50 to ignite an Arkansas touchdown drive.

The Razorbacks went on to post season highs with 481 total yards and 226 rushing yards, and their point total in the 39-36 overtime win was their highest of the season against a Power 5 opponent.

Guiton earned postgame praise from coaches, players and opponents and clearly thrust his name into the conversation for the full-time coordinator post.

"He's got a lot of swag about him," Pittman said of Guiton. "He's got a lot of confidence. Not overbearing now, but he's got a lot of confidence. The kids can feel it. Kids have a lot of confidence in him."

Guiton's creativity, positive approach and assuredness as the Razorbacks retro-fitted the offense in a two-week span, clearly benefited Jefferson, who passed for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 92 yards and another score after a listless showing in a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State.

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze said the change at offensive coordinator looked like a shot in the arm.

"This is not saying that we will have the greatest plan to stop them, but I think it's pretty clear that they were frustrated with what they were doing," Freeze said.

"I think it is a pretty stark difference. The guy who's calling it now, his background is with the former offensive coordinator [Kendal Briles], so I think it's a pretty good bet that you can throw a lot of film out, unless you're just looking at personnel and probably need to pull a few games from last year, in my opinion, to go with what they did at Florida."

The change at offensive coordinator sparked Jefferson and ace tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders.

"KJ has a lot of confidence in him," Pittman said. "I think KJ played by far his best game this year, Saturday. I thought Rocket did too, by far."

Rocket rehab

After tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders' best performance of the season last week, Coach Sam Pittman said the gameplan for the junior is to not over-extend him in practice the rest of the way.

"We're still watching him reps-wise in practice," he said. "We don't want that knee swelling up. We want him ready. I thought he really ran as hard as he ever has. He made a great run on the 10-yard play [officially 11 yards] there in overtime."

Sanders' tackle-breaking run, which came on the snap after KJ Jefferson's 20-yard keeper, set up Jefferson's game-winning 4-yard pass to Tyrone Broden on the next play.

"We're watching him, which probably hurts him a little bit because we're not giving him the number of reps at practice that is probably what he needs, because he was out a lengthy period of time," Pittman said. "It certainly seemed to work out Saturday for him, and I think he's a little better this week than what he was going into the game last week."

Tape doesn't lie

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze gave praise to the work of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and his staff during his opening remarks on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference.

"Man, you've got to give Sam Pittman a lot of credit," Freeze said. "His kids have lost, I think, five games by one score or less and, boy, they continue to play hard for them. That jumps off the tape."

During a six-game losing streak that came to an end last week, the Razorbacks lost to BYU (38-31), at LSU (34-31), at Alabama (24-21), at Ole Miss (27-20) and Mississippi State (7-3) by a combined 23 points.

Injury update

Coach Sam Pittman indicated the Razorbacks' injury status has remained about the same through the first couple of days of practices for the Auburn game.

Top receiver Andrew Armstrong, right tackle Patrick Kutas and defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker all come out on last week's win at Florida and did not return.

"I feel good about Andrew and Tank, probably still maybe a question mark on Kutas," Pittman said. "That ankle, even though he's moving around a little bit, I don't know how much availability he would have on Saturday, but we'll still have to wait and see there."

Armstrong landed hard on his helmet in the end zone and experienced a headache, but he has written on social media that he's doing well. Booker twisted an ankle, though it is apparently not a high ankle sprain as Kutas has suffered.

Whose voice?

Sam Pittman confirmed interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton will remain in the press box to call plays Saturday as he did well in his debut at Florida last week.

Because Guiton was often the on-field voice for the unit between series when Dan Enos was upstairs as offensive coordinator, it poses the question of who talks to the unit on the sideline.

Sam Pittman said Wednesday associate head coach and running backs Jimmy Smith talks to the skill group, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy addresses the linemen and tight ends, and Guiton gets on the headphones with quarterback KJ Jefferson.

"Every time they come off, KJ and Kenny are on the headsets together and talking along with myself a lot of the times," Pittman said. "The voices down there for the bigs would be Cody and for the skill would be a little more with Coach Smith."

Takeaway Tigers

Auburn leads the SEC and is tied for 31st in the FBS with 15 total takeaways under first-year defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, whom Sam Pittman discussed his defensive coordinator vacancy with as well.

"Very aggressive," Pittman said to describe Roberts' unit. "They're going to be hard-nosed. That's what kind of coach he is. Did a really great job at Baylor. ... When I was wanting to talk to him, I called a lot of people and he's highly respected in the coaching ranks."

The Tigers have an SEC-best 11 interceptions, tied with Georgia and Vanderbilt for 14th in the country.

Tight end take

Coach Sam Pittman said walk-on Hunter Talley would move up from the scout team to practice with the regulars this week with the loss of tight end Ty Washington to a dislocated shoulder that will require surgery. Washington followed freshman sensation Luke Hasz to the injury list four games after Hasz suffered a broken collarbone on a similar play while being tackled on the boundary line against Florida.

"We've got some opportunities with [Shamar] Easter and [Maddox] Lassiter," Pittman said. "I just think in this short period of time, Hunter Talley knows the offense better than the other fellas do and he's really looked good on the scout team as well, so we'll move him up to be No. 4 there."

Nathan Bax, Var'keyes Gumms and Francis Sherman all got snaps at tight end at Florida.

Washington had 2 touchdowns among his 7 catches for 90 yards in his first start at Ole Miss, then added 2 catches for 37 yards on the Hogs' game-opening touchdown sequence at Florida.