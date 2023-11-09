Election reminder

Today-Nov. 13 -- Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (except Friday, Veterans Day) at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the Nov. 14 special election on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues.

Sample Ballots are available on the Arkansas Secretary of State's Voter View Website at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.

Nov. 14 -- Special election day, voters will vote at the polls from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Also, Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022.

Through Nov. 14 -- For the March 5 Preferential Primary Election, the Party Filing Period is being held daily until noon Nov. 14.

The Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed Friday, in observance of Veterans Day and will resume early voting and party filing Nov. 13. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Family agency sets meeting

The Family Community Development Corp. (FCDC) will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the agency, 1001 N. Palm St. All residents in Ward 4 are encouraged to attend, according to a spokesman.

PAT plans mental health event

The People Advocating Transition (PAT) Center will host a free community mental health forum at 5:30 p.m. today at 3911 S. Hazel St.

PAT is an outpatient mental health and substance abuse center, according to a spokesman. The forum will include a panel discussion with mental health professionals and a question and answer session. Refreshments will be served. Details: PAT, (870) 534-4900.

Retired teachers group to meet

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Mark White, the new executive director of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System. There are 100,000 working and retired members under White's direction, according to a news release.

Member reservations are required for the luncheon provided by Rice First Class Catering at $12 per person. Members are asked to bring a package of healthy snack bars to be donated to Neighbor to Neighbor to assist families in need. For details on JCRTA and to make luncheon reservations, call (870) 543-0127.

Area Agency senior menus set

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Nov. 13 -- Cabbage roll soup, grilled cheese triangles, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, emerald pears, and milk.

Nov. 14 -- Baked beef pasta, squash blend medley, tossed salad, cobbler, and milk.

Nov. 15 -- Glazed chicken, green peas, creamed carrots, pound cake, and milk.

Nov. 16 -- Beef stroganoff, spinach, corn, fresh fruit, and milk.

Nov. 17 -- BBQ chicken, pinto beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, hot spiced peaches, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Westerman sets mobile office visits

The office of Congressman Bruce Westerman, 4th District U.S. representative, announced mobile office hours in southeast Arkansas. Staff will be available to assist constituents with casework matters related to passports, Social Security, Veterans Affairs, Internal Revenue Service, and other federal agency related issues, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas mobile office sites include:

Jefferson County Courthouse, Nov. 14; 10 a.m. – noon, 101 E. Barraque St., Pine Bluff

White Hall City Hall, Nov. 14, 2-4 p.m., 101 Parkway Drive, White Hall

Dallas County Courthouse, Nov. 13; 10 a.m. – noon, 206 W. 3rd St., Fordyce

Cleveland County Courthouse, Nov. 13; 2-4 p.m., 20 Magnolia St., Rison

Bradley County Courthouse, Nov. 15; 10 a.m. – noon, 101 E. Cedar St., Warren

Hermitage City Hall, Nov. 15; 2-4 p.m., 186 U.S. 63, Hermitage

Drew County Courthouse, Nov. 16; 10 a.m. – noon and 1-3 p.m., 210 S. Main St. Monticello.