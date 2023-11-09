Conway girls face early test in tournament

Conway girls basketball Coach Ashley Hutchcraft mentioned a few weeks ago during the Arkansas High School Basketball Media Days Showcase that she was anxious to see how her team fairs when they get back to what she called "Conway basketball", mainly because of the lack of size on her roster.

She'll get her wish today when the Lady Wampus Cats take on Class 5A power Little Rock Parkview during the opening round of the Mulhearn Wilson Constructors Lady Cat Invitational at Buzz Bolding Arena.

The event, formerly known as the Dandra Thomas Invitational, runs through Saturday and features eight teams that all figure to be in the state championship mix in their respective classes once postseason play rolls around. But that thought process is months away, and for Conway and the rest of the teams in the tournament, the only thing that matters is what's currently on deck.

"I truly think it's the most competitive tournament in Arkansas," Hutchcraft said. "You take us obviously with winning the state championship last year, Nashville as state champions a couple of years ago and runner-up last year, Vilonia was runner-up. Then Lake Hamilton, Springdale Har-Ber and Fayetteville have very talented young groups.

"Little Rock Christian has [Whitley] Rogers that's amazing, and then Parkview is young and talented. Every night, no matter if you win or lose, it's going to be a tough game for every team involved."

Hutchcraft also said she is anticipating as much in her team's opener against the Lady Patriots.

Conway, the defending Class 7A champion, is set to embark on life without two of the programs all-time greats in Savannah Scott and Chloe Clardy, who are playing as freshmen at Auburn and Stanford, respectively. Replacing the two has been a chore for Hutchcraft and her staff because both leave gaping holes in different ways.

Clardy, who averaged 25 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game as a senior, graduated as the team's all-time leading scorer and was a two-time, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year. Making up for her production will likely be done by committee for the Lady Wampus Cats, who do return an experienced trio in the backcourt in Alexis Cox, Emerie Bohanon and Samyah Jordan.

What Conway may have a harder time doing is compensating for Scott, who served as the team's true inside presence with her 6-4 frame and essentially averaged a double-double.

"For us, we're so young," Hutchcraft said. "I know we have Emerie, Samyah and Lex, but we're still young. We're going to be starting a freshman, gonna have a freshman come off the bench. It's gonna take us some time to figure out our identity because we're very small.

"Five years ago when we didn't have Savannah, we played Conway basketball. And that meant we had to play fast and play a lot of zone because our matchups weren't very good. But for me, I'm excited to get back to that style of play."

Parkview, in a way, is in a similar situation. The Lady Patriots, who lost a 62-60 decision to eventual state champion Greenwood in the second round of last season's Class 5A state tournament, has leaned on 6-3 center Tyra Robinson inside for the past few years, but she's now playing collegiately at Western Carolina. That also means that Parkview may play a lot faster than it did in the past.

Those two styles make for an interesting first-round matchup.

"Any time you're playing Coach [Lahoma] Howard's team, it's never a cupcake," Hutchcraft said of Parkview's long-time coach. "She's always got her girls ready to play no matter who they're facing. And for us, I don't think we can walk out on the floor any night and expect to blow past a team, for a lot of reasons.

"Young, inexperienced, and then we're the defending state champs. When you've got Conway across your chest, you're going to get everybody's best no matter what kind of year you're going to have. So we know we're going to have our hands full."