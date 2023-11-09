Davis, sponsor of LEARNS Act, among latest candidates to file to run for state, federal offices





Twenty-four candidates for Arkansas state and federal offices filed Wednesday to run in the 2024 election.

The candidates who filed included Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, the sponsor of Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' signature education law; House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Les Eaves, R-Searcy; Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch; and Democratic state House candidate Curley Jackson of Wilmar.

Wednesday was the third day of the filing period in Arkansas that ends Tuesday. A complete list of filings can be found at candidates.arkansas.gov.

Arkansas -- along with other states such as California, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and Oklahoma -- will hold its primary election March 5, which also is called Super Tuesday. In Arkansas, the runoff election is April 2, 2024, and the general election is Nov. 5, 2024.

The candidates who filed Wednesday increased the total number of candidates for state and federal offices who filed during the first three days of the filing period to 189. That's in addition to 78 judicial candidates who qualified by submitting a petition with a sufficient number of signatures of registered voters, according to the secretary of state's office.

So far, 111 Republican candidates have filed for state and federal offices, 52 Democratic candidates have filed for state and federal offices, and one independent candidate has filed for a state office, according to the secretary of state's office. A total of 103 nonpartisan judicial candidates have filed thus far.

Davis filed Wednesday to seek reelection to her Senate District 25 seat. She has served in the Senate since she won a special election in 2018. Senate District 25 includes most of Pope and Conway counties.

Michelle Justice, a Democrat from Russellville and a former Russellville High School teacher, filed Monday to seek election to the Senate District 25 seat.

Davis, a former Russellville School Board member, said Wednesday she doesn't think the LEARNS Act that she sponsored "will be a big issue in the race.

"It is a continued conversation that we are having across the state and certainly in my district, and so I think it will be a great conversation, where we can continue to dig into the details of what LEARNS means for kids, for teachers, [and] for parents across our community," she said.

Davis sponsored Act 237 0f 2023, which is the LEARNS Act that boosted the starting annual teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 and granted teachers making above the minimum a $2,000 raise.

Among other things, the LEARNS Act also created a voucher program, known as Education Freedom Accounts, for students to attend a private or parochial school or home school. The vouchers are worth 90% of the per-pupil funding schools receive from the state. LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety.

Asked what parts of the LEARNS Act are most controversial in Senate District 25, Davis said "it is hard to say.

"Like in my area, the EFAs aren't controversial, I think, just because the private school options that we have work really well with our public schools and there is just a good balance there, so it is not contentious [and] there is not a lot of fighting about that," she said. "We have got plenty of students and they are all attending all different schools."

Davis said understanding the details of the LEARNS Act and "sorting what is misinformation and what isn't ... are the conversations that we are having in my area, versus just really fighting about the bill itself."

Justice, a homemaker, said she is running for the state Senate District 25 seat to restore balance and provide pressure so the people's interests are actually represented.

"Year after year incumbents just continue on in their posts without fear of losing their position," she said. "This seems to have come to a head this past year through the LEARNS Act and FOIA.

"Regardless of opposition to both of these, the supermajority of both the House and the Senate has allowed the passing of bills that do not represent the interest of the people of this state," Justice said. "The most recent attempted changes to FOIA ... was the final catalyst to push me to run for office."

She said she opposes the voucher program in the LEARNS Act because most of the students benefiting from the vouchers previously attended private school.

Justice said the LEARNS Act will lead to the firing of veteran teachers and the hiring of beginning teachers to replace the veteran teachers.

"I would like to get rid of the LEARNS Act, if at all possible," she said.

Eaves, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2015, filed Wednesday to seek reelection in House District 58.

"I feel pretty confident, but I take every race pretty seriously and I am going to run like it is dead even from the get-go," he said.

He said he wants to continue to work on economic development, to cut taxes and to create more jobs.

Last month, Trevor McGarrah, a Searcy Democrat, announced he is running for House District 58. He teaches computer science at Searcy High School.

McGarrah is also a member of Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, a group that unsuccessfully attempted to qualify a referendum about the LEARNS Act on the 2024 general ballot.

Stubblefield filed Wednesday to seek reelection to the Senate in District 26, which includes parts of Franklin, Johnson, Logan and Sebastian counties. He said it's the last time he's filing for reelection.

He served in the state House of Representatives from 2011-2013 and has been in the Senate since 2013.

Jackson, a former mayor of Wilmar, filed Wednesday to run for the Democratic nomination in House District 94 -- a seat held by state Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage. House District 94 includes parts of Bradley, Drew, and Desha counties.

In the 2022 general election, Wardlaw won 63% of the vote compared to Jackson's 37%, according to the secretary of state's office.

Annette Taylor of Monticello filed Tuesday to run for the Democratic nomination in House District 94.

Jackson is semi-retired and Taylor is the owner of the Monticello Coffee Company. Jackson and Taylor said they don't know much about each other.

Wardlaw, who has served in the state House of Representatives since 2011, filed Monday to seek reelection to the House for the last time.

"I think it will be a serious race," he said.

He said he doesn't worry whether the presidential race affects his state House race.

"I only worry about [southeast Arkansas] and District 94," Wardlaw said.





State Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, reads the candidate filing list Wednesday at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





