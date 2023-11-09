Dillard's reports third quarter profit

Dillard's Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $155.3 million. On a per-share basis, the retailer said it had net income of $9.49.

"The sales environment remained challenging in the third quarter with particular weakness beginning in September," said Dillard's Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard II. "Our focus on producing profitable sales with inventory control paid off — with retail gross margin of 45.3% and inventory down 1% year over year. We repurchased $48 million of stock and had $893 million of cash and short-term investments remaining."

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.06 per share.

Dillard's posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.