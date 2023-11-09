Disney reports jump in net income, touts cost-cutting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday reported sharp profit growth for its fiscal fourth quarter while announcing an expansion of its cost-cutting drive.

The results topped Wall Street expectations and sent shares in the entertainment and theme park company up more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Disney said its net income jumped 63% to $264 million in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, up from $162 million a year earlier. Its adjusted earnings per share, excluding items largely related to the amortization of Disney's acquisitions of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets and Hulu, more than doubled to 82 cents in the quarter. Industry analysts had been expecting 71 cents a share, according to FactSet.

Revenue for the quarter rose 5% to $21.24 billion, up from $20.15 billion. The company credited cost-cutting and other efficiencies from restructuring as well as continued subscription growth in its streaming business. It also noted a 30% increase in operating income from its parks and similar "experiences" compared to the prior year.

Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger returned as CEO a year ago after a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek. He soon announced a "strategic reorganization" and cost-cutting drive that has included thousands of job cuts.

In a call with analysts Wednesday, Iger said the company's focus on cost-cutting has "enabled tremendous efficiency" and the company is on track to reduce expenses by $7.5 billion, about $2 billion more than earlier targeted.