Early upset leaves Razorbacks wary

FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 14 Arkansas men's basketball team opened the season Monday by beating Alcorn State 93-59 at Walton Arena, but Coach Eric Musselman shouldn't have any trouble getting his players' attention for Friday night's game against Gardner-Webb.

Musselman can thank the Presbyterian College Blue Hose for providing material for his pregame speech.

Gardner-Webb and Presbyterian play in the Big South, and the Blue Hose were picked to finish last among the conference's nine teams in a preseason poll voted on by coaches and media members.

Presbyterian then opened the season Tuesday night by winning 68-62 at Vanderbilt, which was picked to finish 11th in the 14-team SEC in a preseason poll.

The Blue Hose won at Memorial Gymnasium, where Vanderbilt beat the University of Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida last season.

Vanderbilt was without three players against Gardner-Webb -- Tyrin Lawrence, Ven-Allen Lubin and Lee Dort -- because of injuries, but the Commodores went into the game as heavy favorites considering Presbyterian finished 5-27 last season and was ranked 315th out of 362 teams by KenPom.com.

What's projected to be the worst team in the Big South beating an SEC opponent on the road should put Musselman and the Razorbacks on upset high alert.

Gardner-Webb, located in Boiling Springs, N.C., opened the season with a 98-58 home victory Monday night over Erskine College, an NCAA Division II school in South Carolina.

DQ Nicholas, Gardner-Webb's 6-2 senior point guard who had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 24 minutes against Erskine, was voted a first-team All-Big South player. As a returning starter, he averaged 12.5 points and 3.2 assists per game for last season's 15-15 team.

"He's an all-league guy, so we'll have to do a good job defensively on him," Musselman said after the Alcorn State game. "For sure he's a handful, so we've got to learn his tendencies as quick as we possibly can."

Caleb Robinson, a 6-4 senior starter for Gardner-Webb, had 14 points and 6 rebounds in 16 minutes against Erskine. He had four offensive rebounds.

Of the Blue Hose's 57 rebounds, 25 were offensive.

"[Monday night] I got back and started watching them on tape and their offensive rebounding. They were relentless," Musselman said Tuesday night on his radio show. "They have a really undersized power forward [Robinson] who's just a really tough-minded offensive glass crasher.

"And then they made a ton of threes, so they kind of space the floor with the threes, and then they pile on the offensive backboards."

Gardner-Webb hit 14 of 36 three-pointers, including 4 of 6 by Nicholas and 4 of 6 by Darryl Simmons, a 6-4 sophomore who scored 15 points against Erskine in 14 minutes off the bench.

"I thought it was a lot of fun to play at home to open the season up," Gardner-Webb Coach Tim Craft said in a game story on the team's website. "Let our players build success and some confidence.

"Making threes and being able to hopefully build on it, and to go into this tough stretch that we have with some confidence."

The Runnin' Bulldogs, who play at No. 20 Baylor after facing Arkansas, hit 22 of 31 free throws.

"I'm love the way we shot free throws," Craft said. "That was something that was awesome to see and something that was a struggle for us last year. So it's great to see us get to the foul line and make a bunch of free throws.

"I really loved our intensity on the offensive glass. ... It was 40 minutes of trying to play with an edge, play really focused basketball, play winning basketball, and I felt like for the most part we did that."

Craft, a former Auburn assistant, has a 172-149 record in his 11th season as Gardner-Webb's coach. He brought the Runnin' Bulldogs into Walton Arena during the 2021-22 season when the Razorbacks won 86-69.

"Gardner-Webb is extremely well-coached by Tim Craft," Musselman said. "He does a great job getting his team to play hard on both ends of the floor.

"They do an excellent job with their execution on the offensive end and utilize pin screens for shooters.

"They bring a lot of experience back from a good team last year."

Gardner-Webb was picked to finish fourth in the Big South preseason poll behind North Carolina-Asheville, Radford and Winthrop -- and five spots ahead of a Presbyterian team that already has a road victory over an SEC opponent.





Men’s college basketball

NO. 14 ARKANSAS VS. GARDNER-WEBB

WHEN 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 1-0;

Gardner-Webb 1-0

RADIO Razorbacks Sports Network

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus



