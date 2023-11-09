FILM NOTES: ‘Scarface’ returns to screens to mark its 40th anniversary





Area film screenings of interest:

'Scarface' turns 40

Say hello again to my little friend: Marking the 40th anniversary of its release, Brian De Palma's "Scarface" -- starring Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Robert Loggia, with a screenplay by Oliver Stone -- is back on big screens:

◼️ Sunday: 3 and 7 p.m. at the Riverdale 10 and Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock, Cabot 8 VIP in Cabot, Towne Center in Conway, Hot Springs 8 VIP in Hot Springs and the Texarkana 14 in Texarkana; 3 p.m. only at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock and the Searcy 8 VIP in Searcy; 2 and 7 p.m. at the Oaks 7 VIP in Batesville; 4 p.m. at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Pinnacle Hills in Rogers.

◼️ Wednesday: 7 p.m. at all those theaters, plus the Jonesboro Towne Cinema in Jonesboro.

Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/scarface-40th-anniversary.

WesFest

The Central Arkansas Library System's Six Bridges Book Festival hosts, in conjunction with the Arkansas Cinema Society, screenings of five Wes Anderson films and a discussion with a film scholar, Nov. 17-18 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. The lineup:

Nov. 17:

◼️ 6:30 p.m. Introduction and screening of "Rushmore"

◼️ 8:15 p.m. Discussion with Hendrix College film studies professor Kristi McKim, author of "Rushmore," published by BFI Film Classics

◼️ 8:45 p.m. Reception.

Nov. 18:

◼️ Noon: Screening of "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

◼️ 1:45 p.m.: Screening of "The Darjeeling Limited"

◼️ 3:45 p.m.: Screening of "The Royal Tenenbaums"

◼️ 6:30 p.m.: Screening of "The Grand Budapest Hotel."

Admission to all events and screenings is free. Themed door prizes will be given away at each film screening. Visit cals.org/wesfest.

'Saving Private Ryan'

Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning "Saving Private Ryan" returns to big screens nationwide, marking the 25th anniversary of the film's release, 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock, the Cinemark Towne Center in Conway and 7 p.m. Monday at those theaters and the Jonesboro Towne Center in Jonesboro, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers.

Spielberg and cast members go behind the scenes to recall the 10-day boot camp they underwent to prepare for the film in a supplementary documentary. Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/saving-private-ryan-25th-anniversary.

Director Wes Andersen discusses a scene with Bill Murray on the set of "The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou." (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



Bill Murray and Jason Schwartzman play rivals in "Rushmore." (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



George Clooney provides the voice of the title character in "The Fantastic Mr. Fox." (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Fox Searchlight Pictures)



Ben Stiller (from left), Grant Rosenmeyer, Jonah Meyerson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Gene Hackman star in "The Royal Tenenbaums." (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



Wes Anderson directed "The Grand Budapest Hotel." (Democrat-Gazette file photo)



Tom Hanks (from left) plays Captain Miller, with Matt Damon as Private Ryan and Edward Burns as Private Reiben in "Saving Private Ryan." (AP file photo/David James)









