First major hurdle awaits Wolverines





Finally, No. 3 Michigan gets a test.

The Wolverines (9-0) have stomped through the season, crushing opponents by an average of 34 points per game, the best margin in the country.

None of those opponents has been ranked in the AP Top 25, creating some questions about just how good Michigan is.

A trip to Happy Valley to face No. 10 Penn State on Saturday will provide an answer. A cloud of controversy will arrive with Michigan, which could race possible discipline from the Big Ten for a scouting/sign-stealing scheme.

Michigan-Penn State is one of two top-10 matchups in the most intriguing games of Week 11.

No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State

The Nittany Lions managed just one late touchdown in its loss at Ohio State with an offense that has struggled to pop big plays all year. Now here come the Wolverines, who humiliated Penn State last year by running for 418 yards in a 41-17 victory.

It's also another potential narrative-changer for Nittany Lions Coach James Franklin, who is 3-16 vs. top 10 teams and 1-13 vs. Ohio State and Michigan teams ranked in the top 10.

PICK Michigan 24-17.

No. 9 Mississippi at No. 2 Georgia

A matchup of Nick Saban's former offensive coordinator (Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin) and defensive coordinator (Georgia Coach Kirby Smart) at Alabama. The Bulldogs run a defense similar to Alabama and the Rebels scored only 10 points against the Tide, for whatever that's worth.

Ole Miss still has a chance to win the SEC West, but needs help. Georgia can clinch the SEC East with a victory.

PICK Georgia 34-20.

Miami at No. 4 Florida State

About a month ago it looked as if this was shaping up to be the first truly big Miami-FSU game in a while.

The Hurricanes' offense has gone sideways since and the Seminoles have already clinched a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. Still, the 'Noles have playoff hopes and the 'Canes have a salty defense.

PICK Florida State 28-13.

No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington

The second ranked opponent in a row for the Huskies, but a very different type of team than the no defense, potent offense of USC.

The Utes run the ball, play tough defense and hope not to pass much. That's going to be challenging against Michael Penix Jr. and Washington's prolific passing game,

PICK Washington 34-23.

No. 7 Texas at TCU

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian hinted at the possibility QB Quinn Ewers (shoulder) could play this week after missing the last two games. And being missed by Texas.

The Horned Frogs (4-5) have dominated the rivalry recently, winning seven of nine, but it's been a tough follow-up season for last year's national runner-up.

PICK Texas 34-20.

The rest of the week's games involving ranked teams and FBS foes:

Virginia at No. 11 Louisville

Injuries have Cavaliers quarterback situation murky heading into tonight's game ... LOUISVILLE 35-13.

Michigan State at No. 1 Ohio State

Buckeyes have won seven consecutive meetings, the last six by an average of 34.5 points ... OHIO STATE 42-7.

Southern California at No. 6 Oregon

Trojans' first game post-Alex Grinch, who was fired as defensive coordinator Sunday ... OREGON 46-28.

No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky

Jalen Milroe and the Tide have scored 69 points in their last three halves ... ALABAMA 28-14.

Stanford at No. 12 Oregon State

Cardinal are coming off a road upset of Washington State ... OREGON STATE 38-14.

No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri

Second place in the SEC East on the line ... TENNESSEE 23-20.

No. 15 Oklahoma State at CentRAL FLORIDA

Letdown alert for Cowboys after huge Bedlam win ... UCF 30-27.

West Virginia at No. 17 Oklahoma

Sooners looking to snap two-game losing streak ... OKLAHOMA 38-23.

Florida at No. 19 LSU

Tigers have won four consecutive meetings, but seven of the last nine have been one-possession games ... LSU 38-31.

Texas Tech at No. 16 Kansas

Red Raiders have been up and down all season and need two wins to become bowl eligible ... KANSAS 35-33.

Tulsa at No. 23 Tulane

Green Wave have been struggling to put teams away; not this week ... TULANE 42-14.

No. 21 Arizona at Colorado

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes still searching for two more wins to get bowl-eligible ... ARIZONA 27-20.

Duke at No. 24 North Carolina

Tar Heels have won four in a row in an occasionally interesting football rivalry ... NORTH CAROLINA 28-21.

REQUESTS

Rutgers at Iowa Instead of setting an over/under on total points (28 1/2!) how about combined completions for the two most inaccurate Power Five teams? Let's say 19 1/2 ... IOWA 15-12.

Auburn at Arkansas Tigers are a victory away from bowl eligibility in Coach Hugh Freeze's first season ... ARKANSAS 23-19.

Georgia Tech at Clemson Tigers have won eight consecutive meetings, rarely close ... CLEMSON 28-17.

RECORD

LAST WEEK 17-6

SEASON 169-60

Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) celebrates after his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)







Coach James Franklin and the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions are 3-16 against top 10 teams in Franklin’s tenure at the school, and 1-13 against Ohio State and Michigan teams ranked in the top 10. The Nittany Lions host the No. 3 Wolverines on Saturday. (AP/Barry Reeger)





