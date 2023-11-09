Former Big Ten offensive lineman expected to visit Hogs

A former Big Ten offensive lineman said he plans to make an official visit to Arkansas this weekend for the Auburn game.

Former Michigan State offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock entered the NCAA transfer portal Oct. 24. He and several other Spartans took advantage of a 30-day window opened to players Sept. 27 after Mel Tucker was fired as Michigan State's head coach.

He praised Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and called him "the best in the business."

"He can produce guys, the proof is in the pudding,” Blackstock said. “He's got guys in the show. He did it at Georgia and he can do it there. He's not far off. He just needs a couple of guys upfront in the trenches that can get the job done and he’ll be right where he wants to be.”

He also had good things to say about Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

“He's a pretty good dude. I've heard nothing but good stuff about him,” said Blackstock, who is expected to arrive in Fayetteville on Friday and leave Sunday. “I talked to my guy [Arkansas redshirt sophomore center] Amaury Wiggins who I played with in junior college and he spoke highly of him.”

Blackstock, 6-5 and 315 pounds, played at Newton High School in Covington, Ga., prior to enrolling at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.

He was rated the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the No. 6 overall prospect in the junior college ranks, according to On3.com industry rankings before signing with the Spartans last December.

Blackstock was named first-team Junior College All-American in 2022.

Arkansas extended an offer to Blackstock on Oct. 30. He has also received offers from Ole Miss, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, North Carolina State and others.

He has made official visits to Ole Miss and North Carolina State.