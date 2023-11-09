Fourth arrest made in August shooting incident at Fayetteville Flash Mark

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with the Aug. 13 shooting incident at the Flash Market at 2333 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Trevarius Alexander, 19, of 7070 S. 40th St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, terroristic act, engaging in violent criminal group activity, possession of firearms by certain persons and criminal mischief. Alexander was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Flash Market around 2:38 a.m. Aug. 13 on a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they interviewed witnesses who said a crowd of people had gathered in the parking lot of the business around 2 a.m. and a man later identified as Jaylon Powell became involved in a dispute with a group of men in the parking lot. Later, witnesses told police, two men wearing masks arrived in a vehicle and pointed firearms at the crowd. Police found about 40 shell casings in the area and damage to a number of vehicles and nearby businesses. Sgt. Anthony Murphy said some people at the scene were injured by flying debris and were treated at the scene for their injuries.

Investigators used surveillance video from the Flash Market and other nearby businesses and identified the two men as Jaylin Caston and a male juvenile. According to a police report, the video showed Powell, Caston and the juvenile point firearms at the crowd and fire multiple rounds toward the group of people.

Powell, 20, of 8000 W. 24th St. in Marianna, was arrested Aug. 24 in connection with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering, terroristic act, possession of firearm by certain persons and in concert with two or more commit a violent crime. He was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

Caston, 18, of 2624 N. Valencia Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 29 in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battering, terroristic act, criminal mischief and in concert with two or more commit a violent crime. He was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Police said the juvenile was arrested Oct. 15 in connection with aggravated assault, terroristic act, possession of firearm by certain persons and engaging in violent criminal group activity. No other information was available about that arrest or charges.