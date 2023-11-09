FYI Calendar: ‘Other Desert Cities’ raises funds for Magdalene Serenity House tonight

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Motion Is Lotion -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess -- Berry Basket Calendar, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

The Book Was Better Club -- "Nothing Lasts Forever" by Roderick Thorp and the movie "Die Hard," 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With W.C. Banning, author of "Stuff: Tales from Places," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art on the Bricks -- With a focus on recycled art, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free; artwork for sale. artonthebricks.com.

Book Talk -- And signing, with Harold Tristler, author of "Finding the Lost Dalton," 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Other Desert Cities" -- With Terry Vaughan, Tim Gilster, Juliette Robinson, Sam Ownbey & Amy Eversole, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11; doors open at 6:30 p.m., Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Admission by donation. Email smokehouseplayers@gmail.com.

"A Christmas Carol" -- A traditional version by Fort Smith Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11; 2 p.m. Nov. 12; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-18, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 opening night; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

__

Friday

Free Screenings -- Vision, hearing and speech for ages 3-5, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Sculpture & Nature -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cherokee Storytelling -- With Robert Lewis, 6-8 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. $10. Register at usmmuseum.org.

Visual Art Night -- With Creative Exchange Fund artists-in-residence Beatriz dos Santos Furtado and Maria Pineda, plus an exhibition by Markeith Woods, 6-8 p.m., The Medium in Springdale. Free. cachecreate.org.

Black Tie Bingo Gala -- Supporting the Fort Smith Public Library, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. $150. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Saturday

Hunter Education Class -- With Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Fee Free Day -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith National Historic Site. www.nps.gov/fosm.

Super Saturday -- Service Dog Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. aylib.org.

Find Your Writing Roots -- With Dani Abernathy, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Veterans Day Parade -- And celebration, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossingfam.com.

Pea Ridge Holiday Market -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 600 Carr St. Free.

Investigation Station -- 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. With museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Crafternoon -- Pompom Birds, noon-2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Photography Studio Demo -- With Meredith Mashburn, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation -- 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Apply at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"REFLEX" -- With master juggler Jay Gilligan, 2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $10. Part of FamJam, all day event. thejonescenter.net/famjam-reflex-jay-gilligan.

Commonplace Junk Journals -- With visiting artist Shannon Green, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Film Screening -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," 3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Waltz Lessons -- Followed by square dance, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Made in Arkansas Film Night -- "Love in Country," 6 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Hosted by Arts on Main and River Valley Film Society. $5 donation. Email brandon@fortsmithfilm.com.

Palette to Palate: Claude Monet -- With Monet-inspired French cuisine, 6-8 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $75. artsonmainvb.com.

Veterans Day Swing Dance -- With Stockholm Jazz and Jerry from Dance and Swing, 6-9 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $25. arkansasairandmilitary.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com