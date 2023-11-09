GAC Game of the Week

HENDERSON STATE (8-2, 8-2) VS. OUACHITA BAPTIST (9-1, 9-1)

WHEN 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

WHY THE INTRIGUE

It's one of the two oldest rivalry games in NCAA Division II, dating back to 1885. Also, the schools are literally separated by a ravine in one spot and a two-lane highway in another, which allows the visiting team the ability to walk to the home team's stadium. Throw in the fact that there's likely a playoff berth on the line for Ouachita Baptist as well. If that doesn't scream intrigue, nothing will.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH

HENDERSON STATE QB ANDREW EDWARDS

The sophomore quarterback recently had his string of Great American Conference Player of the Week honors end, but no one would have blamed the committee if he'd won that award for a third straight time. He accounted for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 56-0 rout of Southwestern Oklahoma State, and he'll again be the focal point against OBU.

OUACHITA BAPTIST'S ENTIRE DEFENSE

The Tigers' defense shut down a good Oklahoma Baptist team in their last outing, and they've got to do the same this week when they face the conference's fourth-ranked offense, which just happens to have the league's leading passer in Edwards. OBU has shown a knack for intercepting passes, as evidenced by the 12 they've swiped this season. The problem with that is that Edwards has just two interceptions on the year.

-- Erick Taylor