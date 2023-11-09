Get to know '26 LB target Jakore Smith

Little Rock Parkview sophomore linebacker Jakore Smith is one of two in-state prospects in his class with an offer from Arkansas.

Smith, 6-1 and 180 pounds, received an offer from Razorbacks defensive coordinator Travis Williams in late September. Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer also has an offer from Arkansas.

Parkview coach Brad Bolding, who reports Smith running 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has compared Smith to former Razorback and NFL linebacker Martrell Spaight.

Smith recorded seven tackles and one forced fumble in his first varsity game this season against Springdale Har-Ber.

"He’s hungry to be the best linebacker he can be and is a team player that wants to win another state championship,” Bolding said after Smith received his Arkansas offer.

Nickname: Not one

Favorite thing about playing linebacker: Always got a chance to make a play

Coach Travis Williams is: My guy/future coach

Playlist before a game: NBA Youngboy

My favorite TV show: Stranger Things

If I won the lottery, my first purchase would be: Invest in real estate

My favorite influencer is: Quan

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future: The future

Two things that really irritate me: People who are loud in the morning, and losing

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Darius Leonard or NBA Youngboy

My hidden talent is: I can paint

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chipotle, because it’s cheap

I will never ever eat: Sushi

My favorite food buffet is: Samurai

Favorite ice cream: Don’t like ice cream

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Khia Monique

What sport is the most boring watch: Baseball

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Druski

I miss my: Bed

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Jamaica

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Do you think aliens exist: Yes

Best advice I’ve received: Do what is best for you

Role model and why: My dad, because he taught me everything

People would be surprised that I: Was born in Louisiana