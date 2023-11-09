The Recruiting Guy

Get to know '26 LB target Jakore Smith

Today at 2:00 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

2026 LB Jakore Smith. (Credit: Rock Town Media)

Little Rock Parkview sophomore linebacker Jakore Smith is one of two in-state prospects in his class with an offer from Arkansas. 

Smith, 6-1 and 180 pounds, received an offer from Razorbacks defensive coordinator Travis Williams in late September. Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer also has an offer from Arkansas. 

Parkview coach Brad Bolding, who reports Smith running 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has compared Smith to former Razorback and NFL linebacker Martrell Spaight.

Smith recorded seven tackles and one forced fumble in his first varsity game this season against Springdale Har-Ber. 

"He’s hungry to be the best linebacker he can be and is a team player that wants to win another state championship,” Bolding said after Smith received his Arkansas offer. 

Nickname: Not one 

Favorite thing about playing linebacker: Always got a chance to make a play

Coach Travis Williams is: My guy/future coach

Playlist before a game: NBA Youngboy 

My favorite TV show: Stranger Things 

If I won the lottery, my first purchase would be: Invest in real estate 

My favorite influencer is: Quan 

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future: The future 

Two things that really irritate me: People who are loud in the morning, and losing 

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Darius Leonard or NBA Youngboy

My hidden talent is: I can paint 

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chipotle, because it’s cheap 

I will never ever eat: Sushi 

My favorite food buffet is: Samurai

Favorite ice cream: Don’t like ice cream 

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Khia Monique 

What sport is the most boring watch: Baseball 

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Druski 

I miss my: Bed 

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Jamaica 

I’m terrified of: Snakes 

Do you think aliens exist: Yes 

Best advice I’ve received: Do what is best for you 

Role model and why: My dad, because he taught me everything 

People would be surprised that I: Was born in Louisiana