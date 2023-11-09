GFPB: Tickets for meals not buying votes

Opponents of the Go Forward Pine Bluff-sponsored tax measures on the ballot for the Nov. 14 special election accused the nonprofit of buying votes from students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Ivan Whitfield, president of the Pine Bluff branch of the NAACP, walked into Underwater Seafood on South Main Street on Wednesday and captured a photo of three Go Forward representatives accepting tickets from those who took part in early voting on the city's five-eighths-cent and three-eighths-cent sales tax measures. Each ticket, when stamped with an "I Voted" sticker, could be redeemed for one free take-out meal only from a limited menu between 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"They've gone out to the university, Go Forward, an establishment that has never did anything for our children and have said to them, 'Go vote,' got students passing out tickets and asking students to go vote against [or for] it and bring it down here to get a meal. If that's not buying a vote, what is? But the total disrespect is, they're using our young, immature-minded children for a meal."

Rosalind Mouser, Go Forward board member and chairwoman of communications and marketing for its campaign committee, was one of the representatives at the table and denied accusations of buying votes or breaking the law.

"No, we have not bribed anybody," Mouser said. "No, we have not paid anybody. But we do think it's very important that people vote. Ask yourself, when was the last time anyone else was out there? We were out there for Halloween and had a table at the Halloween Festival. We had no campaign material. We've been very conscious about that. The students are very capable and can make their own decisions."

Mouser added the extent of conversations with those who redeemed tickets was telling them of their menu choices -- seafood dirty rice; seafood gumbo; and a shrimp plate with corn, egg, sausage and potatoes -- that they would need to buy their own drink if they wanted and to thank them for voting.

Mouser also denied influencing how students should vote. The tickets did not endorse a position, although Go Forward sponsors the tax measures.

"We did recruit faculty members and students, gave them tickets and said, 'We'd like you to help pass the tickets out to other students and faculty members,'" she said. "If they go vote, they bring the ticket in with an 'I voted' sticker, and basically they get a free meal."

This is the second time this year voters in Pine Bluff have been asked to vote on the measures. The five-eighths-cent sales tax for general use went into effect following a successful vote in 2017 and will sunset Sept. 30, 2014, unless voters renew it. The three-eighths-cent tax, if approved, will benefit the Pine Bluff fire and police departments.

Both measures were defeated in a May 9 special election but were placed back on the ballot after a vote by the city council.

Whitfield has argued against reintroducing tax measures that have already been voted down by citizens.

"This is absolutely off the radar," Whitfield said. "It should have never happened."

Whitfield said a parent of a student expressed disappointment her son received a ticket encouraging the vote and receiving a meal upon doing so. Whitfield said he checked with other students and went down to the restaurant to see for himself.

"If that's not buying votes, what is?" he asked rhetorically.

Mouser was accepting tickets along with Leigh Cockrum, Go Forward's office manager and human resources adviser, and Ky'Lik Rich, a Go Forward intern and senior political science major from East St. Louis, Ill. Mouser said the issue of encouraging votes is not a community-wide concern but that of the tax measures' opponents.

"The Committee to Keep Going Forward decided that, early on, the students at UAPB were there and they were in our city, so they're citizens of our city, and they benefit from a get-out-the-vote program, not a program to tell them how to vote," Mouser said. "First of all, if anyone thinks we are telling our UAPB students how to vote, they are disrespecting our students. Our students are bright. They are 18 to 22 years old. They understand issues in a campaign. So, we decided early on to get out the vote."

The Go Forward supporters turned in a small red ticket for each redeemed ticket to count the number of the meals to pay to Underwater Seafood's owner.

Cockrum, who was wearing a shirt that read "Keep Going Forward" at the restaurant, said she felt confident there have been people who have voted against the tax measures.

"They have their voices heard," Cockrum said. "In my opinion, if you don't vote, you can't complain."

Opponents of the tax measures grilled hot dogs at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church at the intersection of Reeker Avenue and L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive, near the south entrance to UAPB.

The cookout was for "voter information" purposes, according to an online flier encouraging votes against the taxes. The NAACP's Pine Bluff branch endorses 'No' votes for both measures, according to the flier.

At least three people were campaigning at the intersection where mayoral candidate Joni Alexander Robinson and fellow Pine Bluff resident Robert Daniels were grilling and serving. Robinson was wearing a T-shirt for her campaign in the March 2024 primary, and mini-fliers reading 'Vote No to GFPB' and 'Vote Again on November 14' were stacked at the table on a truck trailer where she was serving.

"Just giving out food for the students," Robinson said. "This is not for my mayoral campaign. I am not on the ballot, but I figured since I'm out there, I might as well be a walking billboard for myself as well."

Asked about Go Forward's ticket outreach, Robinson said the group was "teetering in a gray area" of the letter of the law, alleging there was initial contact with someone wearing Go Forward paraphernalia.

"You're having a conversation. You're giving them an incentive, and you're having them come back to you with the paraphernalia on to get a free meal," she said. "I don't know as far as state law goes, but to me, it's in that free area teetering on the rules that govern us when it comes to elections."

"This is one of those issues that depends on the opinion of legal representation, and it may vary by that."

Mouser claimed UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander made it clear to Go Forward representatives they could not campaign or use any campaign material on campus. Go Forward calls the voter engagement effort "Operation Black and Gold" in honor of the school colors.

"We have not encouraged anyone to vote for or against," Mouser said. "Number one, our students don't need to be told that. They can decide for themselves. That's the beauty of America. You get to decide on your own and your own opinion and to cast your vote."

Robinson said the cookout was more of an educational session, claiming many of the students aren't even registered to vote.

"And, so, it's almost kind of letting them know their contribution to the city outside campus, different things going on in the community and for them to be able to gain an understanding from both perspectives," she added.

The difference between the cookout and the meal giveaway, Robinson said, is: "There are no stipulations. It's a conversation with people. There's no 'Do this and come back and you can get this.'"

Whitfield said he would call Chancellor Alexander and report Go Forward to the Arkansas Ethics Commission and 11th District West Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter.

Hunter stopped short of saying whether he or his office would prosecute the alleged offense. He referenced, however, Section 7-1-104(a)(4) of state code, which prohibits anyone from offering, accepting, receiving or paying "any person any money, goods, wares, or merchandise or solicit any money, goods, wares, or merchandise for the purpose of influencing his or her vote during the progress of any election in this state." Violation of the section is a Class D felony, punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

"I don't have any facts that anyone Go Forward or anti-Go Forward has done anything to influence a vote," Hunter said. "That may come to me later on. My duties are to uphold the law, and it would depend on the facts we get and if we have sufficient evidence that someone violated the law and we have enough to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt."

Students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff who received this ticket could redeem it, along with an "I Voted" sticker, for a free meal at Underwater Seafood on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The incentive, sponsored by Go Forward Pine Bluff, became a source of controversy over whether it was ethical. Go Forward board member Rosalind Mouser defended it. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

