GOP hopefuls exchange barbs beside answers





MIAMI -- In their first debate since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the Republican presidential candidates all declared hawkish support for Israel but squabbled over China and Ukraine as they faced growing pressure to try to catch Donald Trump -- who was again absent.

At center stage were Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who has appeared competitive with DeSantis' second place position in some national polls. Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, declared she would end trade relations with China "until they stop murdering Americans from fentanyl -- something Ron has yet to say that he's going to do."

In return, the Florida governor said Haley "welcomed" Chinese investment to her state, referencing land and economic development deals. Haley then accused DeSantis of scrubbing official websites to hide that Florida had pitched itself as welcoming to Chinese businesses.

The five people onstage faced new urgency to cut into Trump's margins with the leadoff Iowa caucuses just two months away. Many of the candidates have gone after each other, hoping to break out as a viable alternative to the former president. They have been emphasizing their differences on foreign policy but also ripping Trump for his criticisms of the Israeli prime minister in the wake of Hamas' attack and for his claims that a group attacking Israel was "very smart."

Trump was the subject of the debate's first question, when moderators asked each candidate to explain why they were the right person to beat him.

Said DeSantis, "He owes it to you to be on this stage and explain why he should get another chance."

In addition to DeSantis and Haley, also appearing onstage Wednesday were South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

They all said they were staunchly behind Israel as it mounts an offensive in Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,400 people. The candidates did not discuss humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza as the number of Palestinians killed in the war passed 10,500, including more than 4,300 children, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Several also said they would pressure college campuses to crack down on antisemitism.

Other issues brought up during the debate included whether a soaring budget deficit required a higher retirement age for access to Social Security and Medicare, and how a president could immediately address the strain of inflation.

Questions even strayed into stultifying territory, as conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, one of the moderators, demanded to know exactly how many new ships should be added to the U.S. Navy to confront China.

RUNNER-UP RIVALRY

The rivalry between DeSantis and Haley has ramped up in recent weeks, with Haley rising in a prominent Iowa poll and gaining new interest from donors and voters. Both campaigns and allied super PACs have hit each other over the war in Israel and the U.S.' relationship with China as Republicans take an increasingly antagonistic view of Beijing.

Both candidates have also diverged on abortion rights, a political challenge for Republicans since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Supporters of abortion rights claimed new momentum Tuesday after elections in several states went in their favor.

When the topic was brought up during the debate, Scott emphatically expressed support for a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Christie said it should be up to the states. Ramaswamy spoke of "sexual responsibility for men," suggesting that widely available paternity tests could be used to force men to take responsibility for pregnancies that should not be terminated.

And Haley sought a conciliatory position.

"I don't judge anyone for being pro-choice, and I don't want them judging me for being pro-life," she said, adding, "Stop the judgment. We don't need to divide America over this issue anymore."

The DeSantis and Haley campaigns for months have attacked each other on China, long a topic of scorn in GOP primaries. Their allied super PACs have run ads in early primary states alleging the other side is soft on Beijing.

Ramaswamy tried to push his way into the center of the debate. Having long styled himself as someone willing to challenge his rivals, he repeatedly went after other candidates, notably Haley.

She seemed to ignore his first barbs, but snapped back during a discussion about the social media app TikTok, which many Republicans want banned in the U.S. due to its parent company's ties to China.

Ramaswamy accused Haley's daughter of having had her own TikTok account until recently. Responded Haley, "Leave my daughter out of your voice!" She then told him, "You're just scum."

Trump has retained huge leads despite his efforts to try to overturn his 2020 election loss, his embrace of those jailed for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and his facing four criminal indictments and a civil fraud case against his businesses for which he testified in New York this week.

His campaign has worked to overpower DeSantis in their shared home state and publicly said it wants to score blowout wins in early primary states to seal the nomination.

DeSantis has used his official role as governor to show support for Israel, authorizing the state to fly hundreds of Americans evacuated from Israel to the U.S., ordered state universities to disband chapters of a pro-Palestinian group, and arranged to help send weapons, ammunition and other supplies to Israel.

Haley, also the former governor of South Carolina, has leaned into her experience as Trump's U.N. ambassador arguing in support of the Israeli government.

TRUMP FLAUNTS ABSENCE

Trump's debate counterprogramming tour continued Wednesday in South Florida before a friendly crowd about a half-hour's drive from where his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination were engaged in their third debate.

Trump's event was intended to upstage the other candidates, continuing a practice he has pursued now through three GOP debates. He has cited his commanding lead in the polls for skipping the stage but has also drawn attention to himself with distinctive, simultaneous events.

At the rally, Trump referenced the debate happening across town, claiming no one was watching it. Later, he compared his rally to the debate: "I'm standing in front of tens of thousands of people right now and it's on television. That's a lot harder to do than a debate." The stadium where he was speaking has a capacity of roughly 5,200 people.

Trump was introduced by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his former White House press secretary, who endorsed him at an event earlier this week. She praised him as her former boss, a friend and a mentor.

Trump began speaking about 20 minutes after the debate began, launching into a speech tailored for the largely Cuban American audience before him. He criticized President Joe Biden's foreign policy, notably on Cuba, and said: "We are not the ones endangering American democracy. We are the ones saving American democracy from these terrible people."

Trump also said Biden and the Democrats were "after Catholics," adding: "Any Catholic or Christian that votes for a Democrat, I have to say, they're fools." He did not mention that Biden is Catholic.

Some Trump supporters had camped out more than a day in advance outside the venue, waving at honking commuters passing by. But when the event began, sections of the outdoor football stadium remained empty. As Trump spoke, some supporters opted to sit or stand on the field instead of sitting on nearby bleachers. Trump was joined at the rally by mixed martial arts fighter Jorge Masvidal and comedian Roseanne Barr.

Cuban voters in this region have helped deliver blowout victories for Trump and other Republicans in recent elections, helping drive Florida's realignment from a traditional swing state to one that's far more conservative. Democrats working toward Biden's reelection want to win back Latino voters who turned away in 2020.

More than 95% of Hialeah's 220,000 residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to the most recent census numbers. Most are Cuban or Cuban American and speak Spanish at home.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year became the first Republican in 20 years to win Miami-Dade County, which includes Hialeah, on his way to a blowout reelection victory.

Data from AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of the national electorate, found that more than half of Latino voters in the state backed DeSantis for governor in 2022, and a similar number supported Republican incumbent Marco Rubio in that year's Senate race. Each candidate's total was higher than the 45% of Latinos who supported Trump for president in 2020.

Information for this article was contributed by Michelle L. Price, Jill Colvin, Meg Kinnard, and Adriana Gomez Licon of The Associated Press and by Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times.

Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., listen during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Republican presidential candidates former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talk during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ad Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listen during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)







Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday in Hialeah, Fla. (AP/Lynne Sladky)





