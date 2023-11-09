HSBK roundups

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

Boys

ELKINS 51, SACRED HEART 33 Elkins (2-0) made it two for two on the season after blowing past the Knights. Mason Dold scored 17 points in the loss for Sacred Heart (2-5).

VALLEY SPRINGS 64, MOUNTAIN VIEW 52 Levi Carey made seven three-pointers in the first half to catapult Valley Springs (5-1) during Day 2 of the Jake Gray Invitational. Carey ended with 27 points for the Tigers.

Girls

MOUNTAINBURG 48, LIFE WAY CHRISTIAN 34 Kaitlyn Beauford's 12 points and five rebounds allowed Mountainburg (1-1) to advance in the West Fork Invitational. Alisha Linder, Eden Dean and Elliot Owen all had nine points for the Lady Dragons.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

Boys

BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 65, TUCKERMAN 58 Nicholas Patterson pounded out 18 points and 11 rebounds to keep Buffalo Island Central (5-0) perfect. Leo Contreras also scored 18 points, while Riley Whitehead and Jax Whitley both scored 10 points for the Mustangs.

CONCORD 70, ROSE BUD 50 Big games from a trio of players guided Concord (8-1) to a 20-point victory. Reece Bracey had 23 points and Eric Welch collected 20 points for the Pirates. Eli Tate chimed in with 11 points as well. Blake Bradley had 24 points for Rose Bud (0-1). Brayden Reedy followed with 11 points, while Tanner Rooks had nine points.

DANVILLE 34, HECTOR 31 Weston Blankenship had a team-high 17 points as Danville (1-0) knocked off the Wildcats.

MARSHALL 88, GUY-PERKINS 57 Payton DePriest broke loose for 31 points as Marshall (1-0) blasted the Thunderbirds. Jesse Ragland added 25 points for the Bobcats. Will Beard's 13 points and Hogan Hicks' nine points led Guy-Perkins (0-1).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 61, PANGBURN 57 Jaden Rowe and Cody Hoover combined to scored 17 fourth-quarter points for Mount Vernon-Enola (8-1), which ran its winning streak to seven games. Rowe finished with 20 points, and Hoover had 18 points for the Warhawks. Dakota Walls also hit 10 of his 14 points in the first half for Mount Vernon-Enola. Cade Rolland scored nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 22 for Pangburn (4-4).

PRAIRIE GROVE 47, OZARK 40 Cole McGarrah made five three-pointers to aid in his 25-point night for Prairie Grove (1-0). McGarrah also had five rebounds for the Tigers.

RURAL SPECIAL 51, SHIRLEY 42 Cole Linville had 18 points to get Rural Special (2-5, 1-0 1A-2) off to a good start in league action. Kasen Stevens added 15 points for the Rebels. Tyler Spencer scored 19 points, including 16 in the first half, for Shirley (1-2, 0-1), which was tied 25-25 at halftime.

SCOTT CHARTER 77, ARKANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 28 Sophomore Desean Blocker netted 19 points in a runaway victory for Scott Charter (1-0). P.J. Williams came through with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 65, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 45 Ethan Hopkins had 24 points for White County Central (5-4), but it wasn't enough to keep Sloan-Hendrix (6-1) from rebounding from a loss in its previous game and getting back on track.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN 76, LEGACY ACADEMY 56 Aiden Cobb had 22 points and 11 assists as Trinity Christian (1-0) went on the road to beat its rivals. Gavin Owen also had a stout showing with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 assists for the Warriors.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 60, TIMBO 38 Slade Engle punched in 22 points as West Side Greers Ferry (2-4, 1-0 1A-2) began league play with a win. Bryant Brown amassed 17 points for the Eagles. Braden Avey's 16 points were a team high for Timbo (1-6, 0-1).

WONDERVIEW 71, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 51 Rowdy Warren led the way with 15 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in a complete effort for Wonderview (4-3). Lance Carr had 13 points with three assists, and Ethan Kelley brought 12 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists for the Daredevils. Caleb Montgomery also had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks for the winners. Haze Hulse and Jackson Thorn each scored 11 points for South Side Bee Branch (7-3).

Girls

ACORN 64, ODEN 24 Kaitlynn Ledbetter had 17 points and six steals for Acorn (7-2), which has won back-to-back games. Sydney Holliday, Daisy Dollar and Sophie Strasner each added seven points for the Lady Tigers.

ARMOREL 36, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 32 Anna Loyd had 20 points to elevate Armorel (1-2, 1-1 1A-3) to its first win.

BEEBE 55, CLARKSVILLE 41 Hannah Johnson controlled things with 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for Beebe (1-0), which outpaced the Lady Panthers. Bailey Barton tacked on 12 points, 10 steals, 9 assists and 8 rebounds for the Lady Badgers.

BISMARCK 42, MURFREESBORO 25 Alydia Zia led all scorers with 15 points in a successful outing for Bismarck (1-0). Zia hit four three-pointers, and Avery Efird added 11 points and five assists for the Lady Lions.

BRYANT 58, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 38 Brilynn Findley tallied 19 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds as Bryant (1-0) opened its season with a 20-point thrashing. Austyn Oholendt added 13 points for the Lady Hornets.

CLINTON 64, VALLEY SPRINGS 57 Lexi Wallace pumped in a team-high 28 points to push Clinton (2-0) past the host team during the second day of the Jake Gray Invitational in Valley Springs.

CONCORD 70, ROSE BUD 43 Kately Cornett knocked down six three-pointers and turned in 32 points in another dominant outing for Concord (8-1). Laiken Cornett had 13 points, and Laney Brackett chipped in with 11 points for the Lady Pirates, who've won five straight games. Addie Bishop had 21 points, and Taylor Wilhite supplied 10 points for Rose Bud (0-1).

CORNING 49, POCAHONTAS 44 Presley Martin scored 17 points, and Kenlie Watson dropped in 14 points for Corning (1-0), which took down the Lady Redskins. Katie Karr had 11 points for the Lady Bobcats.

DANVILLE 48, HECTOR 42 Addey Wright's 17 points were huge in leading Danville (1-0) in its opener.

DOVER 59, BIGELOW 47 Sophomore Kenzie McCrotty totaled 31 points and 10 rebounds for Dover (1-0), which started off the year with a win over the Lady Panthers. Logan Young collected 15 points, 10 rebounds and 8 blocks for the Lady Pirates.

EUREKA SPRINGS 58, MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTIAN 48 Brandessa Armer filled up with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Eureka Springs (3-5), which has won three games in a row. Lyla Morris had 11 points and five steals as well for the Lady Highlanders.

HELENA-WEST HELENA 101, KIPP DELTA 13 Jordyn Gamble dropped in a game-high 44 points in a blowout for Helena-West Helena (1-0). The sophomore also had 18 steals, 8 assists and 6 rebounds for the Lady Cougars.

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 70, BAY 43 Three players landed in double figures, led by Lanie Welch's 17 points, in a blowout for Jonesboro Westside (1-0). Destiny Hale scored 16 points, and Addi Montgomery had 14 points for the Lady Warriors.

MANSFIELD 61, CHARLESTON 40 Kaylee Ward came up with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 blocks to lift Mansfield (1-0) in its first game of the season. Kynslee Ward finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, and Alyson Edwards supplied 14 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists for the Lady Tigers. Trinity Triska provided support with eight points and six assists for Mansfield.

MARSHALL 64, GUY-PERKINS 46 Audrey Blair scored 22 points, and Makaela Blair netted 14 points in an impressive showing for Marshall (1-0). Izzy Harness and Miley Harris both scored 11 points for the Lady Bobcats. Julissia Young had 11 points, and Riley Passmore notched nine points for Guy-Perkins (0-1).

MAUMELLE CHARTER 54, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 26 Libby Counts had 20 points in three quarters of action as Maumelle Charter (5-1) won for the fifth time in six games.

OUACHITA 47, MAGNET COVE 37 Rylee Gray was clutch with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Ouachita (3-1), which has won three of its first four games. Olivia Waters had 9 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals, while Carley Cox finished with 10 points, 3 assists and 3 steals for the Lady Warriors.

ROGERS HERITAGE 52, MELBOURNE 42 Tocarra Neal scored 13 points as Rogers Heritage (1-0) slipped by the Lady Bearkatz. Sophie Sarratt provided 13 points for the Lady War Eagles.

SHIRLEY 59, RURAL SPECIAL 45 Akayla Rocha churned out 22 points to bolster Shirley (2-1, 1-0 1A-2). Addie Overturff had 12 points, and Mylie Newland countered with 11 points for the Lady Blue Devils. Rayleigh Turner scored 17 points, and Emma Goins mustered up 10 points for Rural Special (2-3, 0-1). Aubrey Linville added nine points for the Lady Rebels.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 64, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 18 Every player scored for Sloan- Hendrix (4-2), which has won four games in a row. Katelyn Graddy had 20 points, and Brianna Cox scored 12 points for the Lady Greyhounds. Hayden Matheny and Abby Geoffrion knocked in 11 points and 10 points, respectively, for Sloan-Hendrix. Gabby Hancock spearheaded White County Central (1-6) with 12 points.

VIOLA 54, OZARK MOUNTAIN 40 Cheyenne Newberry delivered with 19 points to push Viola (2-4) past the Lady Bears. Kailey Hallmark had 14 points for the Lady Longhorns, who'd lost the previous four games.

WEST FORK 47, THADEN 21 Anna Dwyer closed out with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in a 26-point pasting for West Fork (2-0).

WONDERVIEW 47, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 28 Riley Gottsponer finished with 20 points to lead Wonderview (5-1) past the Lady Hornets. Layla Terry ended with 10 points for the Lady Daredevils. Jewel Walley connected for 17 points for South Side Bee Branch (2-7).

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 72, LEAD HILL 37 A dominant performance from Abby Methvin was the difference for Yellville-Summit (1-0). The senior scored 51 points, including a 9 of 11 night at the free-throw line, for the Lady Panthers.