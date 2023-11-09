James C. Ramos, the first Native American member of California’s state Legislature, praised the unveiling of a Miwok tribal leader’s statue to replace the toppled likeness of Spanish missionary Junípero Serra, saying Capitol visitors can “know that we are still here.”

Eduardo Del Pozo and Regan Mast say Daisy, a 4-month-old German Shepherd, is their favorite wedding present after the two Marine sergeants stationed in Quantico, Va., moved their civil ceremony up two hours to be first in line to adopt the puppy when the shelter opened.

Ben Best, head animal keeper at Scotland’s Dalscone Farm, is assuring Fiona’s advocates that the sheep will not be exploited as a visitor attraction in its new home after its intensive rescue from the foot of a cliff where the ewe had lived in isolation for two years with plenty of grass and a cave for shelter.

Brian Fennessy, fire chief in Tustin, Calif., says it’s a sad day after a blaze destroyed a huge World War II-era wooden hangar recognized by the American Society of Civil Engineers that once housed military blimps used for antisubmarine defense.

Greg Hampikian of the Idaho’s Innocence Project calls it “supremely tragic and ironic” that Christopher Tapp, an Idaho Falls man wrongfully imprisoned more than 20 years for murder, is dead from an accidental head injury six years after his release and three months after losing his wife in a car crash.

Julie Heiderman of Inverness, Ill., says the Peace Corps — in a $750,000 settlement — is finally taking accountability for the 2018 malaria misdiagnosis that killed her daughter Bernice, a volunteer in Comoros.

James Scribner, a retired teacher in Lewiston, Maine, says the strength of a community lies in regaining some semblance of normalcy as he joined other residents coming out to vote days after a mass shooting left 18 people dead.

Nadia Mohamed says her election as mayor of St. Louis Park, Minn. — a political first for a Somali-American — is a milestone, not a destination after a campaign focused on community policing and home affordability.

Davyd Booth, a violinist on the Philadelphia Orchestra’s initial tour of China in 1973, says a “very deep and very wonderful” connection remains as he and its other members are in Beijing to perform again in a sign of improving relations.