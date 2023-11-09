Initiative makes snack sticks for state’s kids





Arkansas State University in Jonesboro announced Wednesday it will team up with the Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry organization to produce and distribute shelf-stable snack sticks for school children across the state.

The initiative is to help children and families access adequate food and battle food insecurity.

Various forms of food insecurity are a problem in Arkansas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service.

Nearly 17% of Arkansas households were food insecure at some point between 2020 and 2022, the highest percentage in the nation, according to the USDA Economic Research Service. Feeding America, a nonprofit organization of food banks, food pantries and meal programs, has reported that about 467,550 people in Arkansas face hunger. Of that number, 134,690 of them are children.

Arkansas State University's College of Agriculture Meat Market and Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry connected. Hunters Feeding the Hungry is a nonprofit organization organized in 2000 to help alleviate hunger in the state by providing wild game meat to food pantries and shelters across Arkansas at no charge to the food pantries.

Deboned, frozen pieces of venison from deer processors in Arkansas will be sent to A-State's Meat Market in Jonesboro. Students and campus staff will then process the meat and package the snack sticks in vacuumed-packaged bags with two sticks per pack. Agriculture students will gain additional experience in meat processing and packaging to complement the lab's existing retail operations.

"Five years ago, we looked at childhood hunger, especially in the school system and on weekends," said Ronnie Ritter, director of Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, in a news release. "We did a small run of shelf-stable snack sticks and handed them out to children at an event at First National Bank Arena at A-State. We soon realized that the children loved them and wanted more."

Ritter's organization contacted schools to see if they would be interested and received an overwhelming positive response. That was five years ago.

But the only place that made shelf-stable snack sticks was in Missouri.

Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry learned about the expanded Meat Market operation at A-State. About 1,000 pounds of meat are being processed at A-State, with another 700-800 pounds expected to be delivered in the coming weeks.

Ritter said in Tuesday's announcement that the two entities expect to produce between 40,000 and 50,000 packages through February.

Mickey LaTour, dean of the A-State College of Agriculture, said the partnership serves a significant statewide need – especially helping children with a food source during weekends – while fulfilling education objectives and supporting the growing operation on his campus.

"This is the kind of opportunity and partnership we envisioned as we sought to expand the campus operation and elevate the profile of our agriculture program while serving the community," LaTour said.

In March, Arkansas Department of Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward announced that the A-State Meat Market was among the first two facilities licensed by the Arkansas Meat Inspection Program, which was authorized by Act 418 of 2021 and finalized through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The program allows the state department to inspect meat products for shipment within Arkansas, and it sets A-State on a path to become a U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected facility.



