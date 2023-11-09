Lady Lions defeated

Two days after leading one Pac-12 foe at halftime, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff never led against another Wednesday. The UAPB women's basketball team fell 86-60 to Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

UAPB (0-2) finished its season-opening trip to the Pacific Northwest winless after losing a halftime lead at Oregon State on Monday. Oregon (2-0) shot 51 percent from the field and opened the game on an 11-0 run before Kourtney Rittenbery got UAPB on the board with a transition layup. The Ducks made 10 3-pointers.

The Lady Lions had a cold-shooting first three quarters. They were 0 of 17 from beyond the 3-point arc after the third quarter but suddenly warmed up in the fourth, making all six deep shots they attempted. Tia Morgan and Zaay Green hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the quarter, leading to an Oregon timeout.

Overall, UAPB shot 31 percent from the field. Green led all scorers with 24 points. She shot 11 of 21 overall and 2 of 4 from deep. No other Lady Lion scored more than 9. Maori Davenport collected 10 rebounds.

Chance Gray led Oregon with 20 points. Two Ducks recorded double-doubles, with Grace VanSlooten scoring 19 points and collecting 11 rebounds, and Phillipina Kyei scoring 16 with 11 boards.

UAPB gets a 10-day break ahead of its home opener Nov. 18 against Texas A&M-Texarkana.