Athletes aren't heroes

Watching Sunday Night Football really lit a flame. The commentators spent what seemed like an eternity talking about Damar Hamlin. They praised him for being so brave, so strong etc., etc., etc. At one point one of the commentators talked about his days on the gridiron and how he never thought "he could die" playing football. They went on and on and on about a football player that gets paid millions to play a game.

Why is it we put athletes on pedestals? They chose a career in which they get paid far too much for who they are. If a player gets injured, every major network, news media and social media flood the news waves with the horrific news.

Yet when a soldier gets injured or gets killed, no one except family and friends know about it. Why is it we place more importance on someone playing a game than we do on a person that is defending the peace and freedom of this country?

I'm not heartless; I think it was a terrifying event that took place on a football field a year or so ago. But let's stop glorifying them. Let's stop making them heroes; they aren't. No part of what they do qualifies them to be called a hero.

In a few days we'll celebrate Veterans Day. How many of you will stop and give pause? How many of you really even care? The values of this country are skewed beyond repair.

STAN JAROS

Little Rock

Medicare Advantage

It's that time of year again when we are inundated with advertisements and mail about Medicare plans.

Do they not know that we are old? Nobody wants to go through this mess every year. I, and I'm sure many others, thought that you reach 65, you sign up for Medicare (which is by no means simple), and you are good. If only this were true. I signed up with United Healthcare, the largest Medicare Advantage plan in the country. They offer three Medicare Advantage plans in Arkansas. My doctors are all available, all good, right? Wrong.

Baptist Health, the biggest hospital system in the state, just sent out letters stating that it will no longer accept United Healthcare Medicare Advantage plans starting Jan. 1, 2024. Baptist Hospital is 10 minutes from my house, I worked there for 35 years, of course this is my hospital of choice. What to do now?

Did I mention United Healthcare made record profits the last few years?

ELIZABETH PHILLIPS

Little Rock