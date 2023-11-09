Little Rock housing authority seeks to gain control of nonprofit’s assets with legal action as a possible recourse

A conflict between the reconstituted board of the Little Rock housing authority and an affiliated nonprofit escalated on Wednesday when the housing authority's board voted to act aggressively to gain control of the nonprofit's assets and accounts.

The housing authority created the nonprofit, known as the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, in 2006 for housing-development purposes, according to the housing authority's website.

Until recently, the nonprofit was led by Leta Anthony, one of two commissioners who were ousted from the housing authority's board by the Little Rock Board of Directors in September in response to serious concerns about the agency's finances and management.

On Oct. 25, the board of the housing authority voted to remove the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation's five board members, including Anthony, and move to secure keys and records from the nonprofit.

But during a special-called meeting of the housing authority's board on Wednesday, officials described encountering a series of problems and unusual activities since then.

Several transfers and one withdrawal tied to Central Arkansas Housing Corporation accounts at Regions Bank were attributed to Regina Pierce, the former finance director for the nonprofit and one of its ex-board members.

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, a total of $37,000 across the accounts was moved to another nonprofit account within the bank and an additional $1,800 was withdrawn, according to a document discussed at the meeting.

The housing authority's Executive Director Ericka Benedicto recalled on Wednesday that after the Oct. 25 vote by the housing authority's board to remove the nonprofit's board members, Central Arkansas Housing Corporation employees at some sites began to walk off the job.

Benedicto said officials were later told that Anthony had conveyed an instruction for personnel to walk off and had indicated that if they stayed, they could expect to be terminated when Anthony regained her position on the nonprofit's board.

Of the nonprofit's 23 employees, 13 continued to report to work. The employment of the other 10 has ended because three no-call, no-shows are considered a resignation, Benedicto said.

Other recent incidents included the deactivation of the work-issued cell phone of a head maintenance official, the deactivation of a maintenance hotline and the removal of a truck that had been parked at the office of the Madison Heights Apartments, according to Benedicto.

The truck was recovered with the assistance of police as of Wednesday morning at the residence of one of the former employees, she said.

Officials were working to get access to the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation's account on QuickBooks, a type of accounting software, and block Pierce's access, Benedicto said.

They also were attempting to track down a housing authority-owned trailer that was seen on a Florida toll road, according to Benedicto.

These and other issues led Kerry Wright, the housing authority's board chair, to state that he had "never seen anything like this in my life."

"It's hindering us from moving forward here," he added moments later.

Wright and the two other board members, Karen Buchanan and Bruce James, voted unanimously to adopt a resolution on the matter.

The measure directs all people formerly involved with the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation to provide financial information, QuickBooks passwords, keys, leases, banking information and more to the housing authority no later than 10 a.m. on Monday.

If that is not accomplished by the deadline, the resolution further authorizes the city attorney's office "to take all appropriate legal action necessary to accomplish this purpose."

Anthony and the other ousted housing commissioner, H. Lee Lindsey, filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Oct. 13 in an attempt to be reinstated.

Anthony and Lindsey have secured a preliminary injunction from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors temporarily barring the city of Little Rock from replacing them on the housing authority's five-seat board.

Meanwhile, with the help of a different attorney, Anthony, Lindsey and former housing authority board chair Kenyon Lowe Sr. are seeking to intervene in the same lawsuit and undo their removal from the board of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation. The nonprofit itself also is named as an intervenor.

During Wednesday's meeting, City Attorney Tom Carpenter referred to testimony during a hearing in the litigation last week that the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation had turned over to auditors all the records necessary for an audit for 2019 to be completed.

That assertion was "not true," Carpenter said.

With regard to the bank accounts, officials were having problems with Simmons Bank, where they believe the bulk of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation funds are located, Carpenter said.

They also believe there is an account with Bank OZK, according to Carpenter.

When asked by Buchanan if the housing authority had the ability to shut down the bank accounts in light of the vote to dissolve the nonprofit's board, Carpenter said, "Well, we can, but we gotta know where they are and we gotta know what they are."

One of the issues that has arisen in the litigation in light of the recent appointments of Buchanan and James is a requirement in federal law that one housing commissioner be a recipient of public housing.

Carpenter told the board on Wednesday that after checking with the regional office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the housing authority might be able to operate with a designated accountant position instead of a tenant for the next few years as they work out the agency's finances.

"I do not have authority to say that HUD would do that," Carpenter said. "I do have information that HUD has allowed that type of thing under special circumstances."