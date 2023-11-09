Little Rock’s covid task force reflects on pandemic

Members of Little Rock's covid-19 task force spoke on a panel Wednesday about how they navigated the pandemic and what each of them faced, including staffing issues, a lack of sufficient beds and supply chain issues.

Dr. Gerry Jones, president and chief medical officer of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, recalled the hospital staff facing shortages of personal protective equipment.

"We were measuring our PPE supplies, not days or weeks but in hours," Jones said.

"Can you imagine telling your staff, 'At the end of the day, take your N95 [mask] and put it in a brown paper bag, and four days later, you can use it again'? But that's what we were having to do, because we couldn't source the basic medical equipment through the usual means," Jones said at the event at the Country Club of Little Rock for CHI St. Vincent staff.

The covid group was formed in March 2020 after the first case of covid-19 was diagnosed in the state, and it met weekly for more than two years for members to update each other on the issues each hospital was facing.

Greg Crain, senior vice president at Baptist Health, said that when he was approached to collaborate with the other committee members, it was the first time in his 28-year career that he had to work with his "competitors."

"We actually had to lay our cards on the table and say, 'This is the number of beds I can actually staff, this is how many folks I've got.' It was a very humbling and eye-opening experience when you talk about a real crisis," he said.

Crain said Baptist Health faced challenges in increasing its capacity to handle the influx of patients.

"I said to them, 'I've got 80 critical care beds. I think I can get to 120. But I don't have the staff to do it,'" he said.

The panelists, mostly made up of hospital officials, all spoke about how none of them was prepared to handle the needs of the pandemic and constantly working together helped them get through it.

Dr. Bruce Murphy, a member of the task force and CEO of the Arkansas Heart Hospital, described the "war zone mentality" they each adopted during the height of the pandemic.

"Sharing inside information with each other every week was incredibly helpful, and sort of knowing what your limits were, and finding out what battles they were fighting that you were fighting as well," he said.

Murphy added that at one point in July 2021, the hospital's Encore Medical Center in Bryant, which was licensed for 25 beds, had a daily inpatient average of 47, but there were times when that rate "got as high as the 60s."

"You'd find a lot of beds in the emergency department. You find a lot of beds in the PACU [Post Anesthesia Care Unit]. You find a lot of beds in the other areas of the hospital that you can monitor patients," he said.

The covid task force also includes Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, director of the Arkansas Department of Health, who said information reported by the hospitals was extremely important for the state and the department.

"It was an extra burden for the hospitals, but I'm so grateful because we needed that data in order to compile a picture of what was going on in order to enable us all to make realistic decisions," she said.

The task force now meets monthly to discuss the aftermath of the pandemic on the health care landscape. They have been discussing the "mental health crisis" in Arkansas recently, Jones said.

