Mayflower riding new drive, tradition into playoffs

On the first defensive drive of Mayflower's conference opener on Sept. 15, Clinton drove down the field with ease to take a 7-0 lead.

Last season's Eagles team, and the three before that, would have hung their collective heads and rolled over at the first sign of adversity.

"In years past, it's been, 'Oh, no, just wait for something bad to happen.' " Mayflower Coach Austin Emerson said.

But that isn't the 2023 team.

On their next drive in the opener, the Eagles scored to make it 7-7. Then they scored twice in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead at halftime. They held off a second-half surge from Clinton to win 42-35 and start conference play off with a win.

"There's just been several times where other teams have been up on us, and these guys are like, 'All right, wait 'til we come back out,' " Emerson said. "And then we just come out and do well. They've got that resiliency that you like in football."

Emerson's first season as Mayflower's head coach was 2018. He inherited a team that had won 11 games and coached them to a 10-2 record and won a playoff game over Pine Bluff Dollarway.

In the four seasons after that, Mayflower was a combined 10-30 with one playoff loss to Charleston in 2020.

Mayflower was picked to finish near the bottom of the nine-team 4A-4 conference prior to this season. But after finishing last season on a high, this year's team was dead set on being the one to change the losing culture.

"These guys, they've kind of had that drive to get the stigma of football is not good around here off our backs," Emerson said. "And they've had that for the past three years since they were sophomores."

This year's senior class was in seventh grade when Emerson took over. They came up through the program as it hit its lowest point in decades. Players quit, others stuck around through it just to play football -- no matter what the scoreboard said.

"It wasn't even football," quarterback Frankie Fennell said. "They were looking to lose. ... It was horrible. I didn't want to be there, but I love football so much, I'm going to lose with y'all."

But thanks to the emerging leadership of players like Fennell, the Eagles finished this regular season 7-3 to make it back to the playoffs with the conference's No. 3 seed. They host Bald Knob in the opening round Friday.

"It actually means more than you know," Fennell said. "It means a lot because we were all the way at the bottom. And now, we actually got a shot. It makes [Emerson] happy because he is a great coach. There weren't a lot of people in the stands because we were losing, [but] that's not Mayflower. Mayflower's a winning football team. It's a football town. And to bring that back, that feeling back, he deserves that a lot. It's not about me, he deserves it. And I'm glad I can do that for him, and we as a team can do that for him. That man deserves a whole bunch."

Fennell's passion for the program is palpable. He's seen it at its lowest and has done everything in his power to see it return to where he said he believes Mayflower belongs. Even as recently as last season, Fennell saw the example the senior class made and felt he could do better -- wanted to do better -- for those after him.

"They look up to me," he said. "They do what I do. So I have to do right, lead them right, talk to them right. Talk to them like that's my brother, not my enemy, and tell them they're going to be OK and we're going to keep it pushing."

Fennell's insistence on the success of his teammates goes beyond Friday nights or the engaging practices that Mayflower now has. It extends to the weight room and the classroom, where he keeps up with how the sophomore class is doing. That passion convinced friends to rejoin the team this season. One is starting for the Eagles on the offense and defensive line, respectively.

Fennell became the Eagles' quarterback when senior Noah Gailey went down with an injury two days before a game last September. Emerson rushed to find a new plan for the position and decided he could live with his top playmaker and starting running back as the next man up.

In that game, Fennell rushed for 175 yards, passed for 73 and scored 4 touchdowns to lead Mayflower to a 33-14 win over Central Arkansas Christian.

Over the offseason, he worked on his throwing mechanics. From arm slots to footwork, he got every part of his game in sync to begin this season as the starter.

But the mental side of the game was the last hurdle he had to concur before the move was complete.

"It's really just betting on yourself," Fennell said. "It was hard, but you just got to pump yourself up and give yourself confidence that you will be able to do anything you put your mind to."

This season, the 5-8 quarterback has completed 58% of his passes for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns. His skills as a running back are still coming in handy as he leads the team in rushing with 1,188 yards and 15 touchdowns.

"He's got the attitude that you want a quarterback to have," Emerson said. "... It was never an issue of him starting his first game. It was like, 'He wants it. Man, let's go.' And he's been fine with that ever since."

Fennell and his fellow seniors are focused on beating Bald Knob on Friday night to pick up the school's first playoff win since 2018. But regardless of how this season ends, the impact of this year's senior class should be felt for years to come.

"I just think it's going to be really awesome here in the future," Emerson said. "If they can take what this year's seniors group has instilled in them and build on that. ... I think it could be really good here."