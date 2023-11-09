Mayor: Need tax for fire, police

The needs of the Pine Bluff public safety departments are heavily dependent on the proposed three-eighths-cent sales tax, according to Mayor Shirley Washington during the 2024 budget hearing on Tuesday.

Police Chief Denise Richardson's and Fire Chief Shauwn Howell's budgets include requests that Public Safety Chairman Glen Brown Jr. said can be handled in 2024 through budget adjustments.

The budget for the Pine Bluff Police Department already has an increase of $600,000 from last year due to salary increases and enterprise purchases, but Richardson said she still needs all funding that she has requested to maintain operations. She added there is a need for equipment upgrades, vests and training equipment.

"As people require more from police ... we have to upgrade training," she said.

From mental health training to special teams and services, Richardson said the increase in training is vital and will cover travel expenses, materials and classes.

"We want to train all of our officers, not just specialized or ranked officers."

She also was concerned about her overtime budget that was cut down from $240,000 in 2023 t0 $115,000. According to Richardson, the allotted amount of $115,000 will be maxed out because they are short-staffed and the work still has to be done. For 2024, Richardson requested $250,000.

"We'll wait and just do budget adjustments as needed," said Brown, adding the money can come from the unused slots from salaries.

"We are balanced now," said Washington, pointing to carryover being used to balance the budget. "The best thing is for the sales tax to pass for public safety. Without all of these increases, we have already increased the budget by $600,000."

With Howell's vacant slots removed from his budget last year, from 100 to 92, he said he doesn't have the option to do budget adjustments from unused salaries.

"We don't have vacant positions," he said. "We have 91 people now out of 92."

Howell said when the cuts were made, he was told he would get his slots back once he filled the empty positions. Overtime in 2022 was more than $700,000, he added.

Washington said since then, however, the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department has done a superb job controlling overtime, as some of the officers who were accruing it were already making more than $100,000 a year.

"If we have to make adjustments throughout the year, we will have to do that," said Washington.

Ideally, Washington said the money would come from the department, and if it is not there she will have to get it from somewhere else.

Howell also had a concern about equipment infrastructure, which he said can be very expensive in repairs. For capital purchases, it was brought into question how the new fire trucks that are badly neeeded be paid for.

"I encourage people to go out and vote for the tax because of the dollars it has for operation, equipment and infrastructure," she said.

Washington said she is looking at carryover, but that won't be enough to cover the nearly $2 million balance.

From technology needs and staffing, Howell said he knows he will have to come back to the council for budget adjustments next year.

"Right now, the budget is balanced," said Brown. "When the tax is passed, maybe this is something we can look into. I will say as of right now, we are going to go with what we have."