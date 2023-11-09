Arnold Schwarzenegger condemned antisemitism during an acceptance speech Monday night at the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles. The "Terminator" and "Twins" star -- whose father was a Nazi soldier -- made his comments after receiving the museum's inaugural Award of Courage for his years of fighting antisemitism and bigotry. "I felt it was very important, especially since I come from a country that is known to be a big part of the Second World War and had the most vicious Nazis during the Second World War and beforehand," Schwarzenegger said. "I thought it is important to go out and to let people know that the next generation doesn't have to be the same, that the next generation can change." He added that it was clear to him as his fame increased that he could use his celebrity to "speak out about hatred. There's all this chatter out there and all this stuff and all this negativity and hatred that we have to speak up and confront them. The more we speak out about that issue, the better it is. So every day you have to talk about that, you have talk about it over and over again because we cannot let them get away with those lies and with this hatred." Schwarzenegger's remarks come amid increased reports of antisemitism and Islamophobia -- including threats and hate crimes -- as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

He's not just "McDreamy" anymore -- Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. The "Grey's Anatomy" star and race car driver takes the mantle from "Captain America" star Chris Evans, who was 2022's selection. The pick was revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" late Tuesday. "I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good," Dempsey, 57, told the magazine about his initial reaction. The actor stars in the forthoming Michael Mann film "Ferrari." He told The Associated Press last year that he did all the driving himself, calling it "the best role I've ever had." Dempsey has driven in several professional races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and is part of the Wright Motorsports racing team, according to its website. Dempsey said his three children are bound to tease him about his People magazine selection and "pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn't be." The People edition with Dempsey's cover story will be out Friday. In addition to racing and acting, he founded the Dempsey Center, a Maine-based organization that provides care and resources for cancer patients, in honor of his late mother. Dempsey achieved heartthrob status as Dr. Derek Shepherd -- nicknamed "McDreamy" -- on "Grey's Anatomy," appearing in more than 250 episodes. Other Sexiest Man Alive recipients include Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson, who was the magazine's first recipient in 1985.