New items lighten campers’ loads

Light gear is essential for backpackers and campers, and modern technology continues to lighten our loads.

Ounces add up quickly when assembling a backpack for overnight journeys, and cooking gear accounts for a lot of weight. Stoves, fuel, dinnerware and utensils are essential, but they are also heavy, a necessary inconvenience.

The Tomshoo portable windproof stove is an excellent addition. It is capable of burning wood or alcohol and does both efficiently.

Liquid fuel burns more consistently and burns longer than the small amount of wood that fits in the Tomshoo wood reservoir. Its small chamber limits fuel to tinder size, which burns fast, hot and short. Also, a wood stove does not work well in wet weather unless you carry dry wood in your pack, which means extra weight.

Carrying a small amount of alcohol solves that problem, but then you have to carry alcohol, which means extra weight.

Tomshoo says that the availability of "unlimited free fuels" is a major convenience for this stove. Promotional material says, "Use the twigs, leaves, branches, wood as fuel to cook a meal on your hike, no more money spent on gas canisters, no chemical emissions and carbon footprint."

Burning wood leaves a carbon footprint, but we get the intent. Better to leave a footprint with stuff that's already on the ground as opposed to manufactured fuel.

Wind and draft limits the effectiveness of many open liquid stoves. The Tomshoo portable camp stove addresses that problem by enclosing the fuel reservoir inside a windproof housing. Its vent allow air to enter the combustion chamber and convect heat upward. Two small metal plates form a grill that puts your skillet or cup mere millimeters above the stovetop, which limits the effect of wind or drafts.

The components nest into a compact cylinder that fits inside a light, padded mesh bag.

The entire unit, minus fuel, weighs 16 ounces. It's a winner for backpacking or for overnight float trips where heavy, bulky gear can be an issue. It costs about $25 locally and online.

Tomshoo titanium mug

For many years we have carried an Ozark Trail stainless steel mug on our camping trips. It is strong and sturdy, but it is also heavy, and I do not like the bitter, metallic taste that cheap stainless steel imparts to hot coffee, tea and other drinks.

Tomshoo's 750ml mug replaces that item in my kit. It weighs 4.5 ounces, lighter than the steel mug, and titanium does not influence the flavor of liquids the way inexpensive stainless steel does.

You can also cook light meals in the Tomshoo mug, which has folding handles to separate your hands from the hot metal. As does the stove, the mug comes with a padded mesh bag. It costs about $30 with tax.