Beyond Meat 3Q has

near-9% revenue fall

Beyond Meat's revenue fell nearly 9% in the third quarter as higher sales of its plant-based meat in Europe failed to make up for plummeting demand in the United States.

Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported revenue of $75.3 million for the July-September period. That was far short of the $86.5 million Wall Street had anticipated, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat cut its third-quarter and full-year revenue forecast last week, saying an anticipated rebound in plant-based meat sales during the quarter didn't occur. The company said it would cut 65 non-production jobs -- about 19% of its workforce -- and conduct a broader review of its operations.

U.S. demand for plant-based meat has plunged this year, partly because of consumer perceptions that the products are overly processed, unhealthy and too expensive. U.S. retail dollar sales of fresh meat alternatives, like sausage and burgers, were down 21.5% this year through Oct. 8, according to Circana, a market research firm. Frozen plant-based meat sales, including items like tenders and nuggets, were down 6%.

Beyond Meat said its U.S. retail sales fell 34% in the third quarter. Sales volumes were down even though the company lowered its prices. U.S. food service sales also fell 22% as restaurants that had limited-time promotions of Beyond Meat products last fall didn't repeat those offers this year.

The shares fell 35 cents, or 5%, to close Wednesday at $6.62.

-- The Associated Press

Westrock Coffee 3Q

earnings release set

Westrock Coffee Co. is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings after the stock market closes today.

Executive management with the Little Rock coffee and tea provider also plans to hold a conference call with the investment community at 3:30 p.m. after financial results are released. The call will be available at investors.westrockcoffee.com.

Westrock will become one of Conway's largest employers, with about 850 employees and an investment of more than $700 million, when it completes expansion of coffee production at its Faulkner County plant over the next five years. The company raised $75 million from equity investors to support the project.

Westrock shares fell 6 cents to close Wednesday at $8.67.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index down

9.2 points at closing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 841.23 points, down 9.2.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transportation rose .05%. It was the only stock in the index to rise Wednesday. Shares of Simmons First National Corp. and America's Car-Mart fell 2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.